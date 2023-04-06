TEXAS CITY
Golfers looking for a bite to eat after making their rounds claim they have been harassed and refused service at their sole culinary option at the city’s municipal golf course.
The Yella Dog at Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City, opened July 2022, with Chef Jaanai Sherman at the helm. The restaurant is relegated to a relatively small place, adjacent to the pro shop in the course’s clubhouse. The space was left vacant for months after the previous tenants, who ran a traditional snack bar, moved on.
After initially speaking with The Daily News, Sherman declined to participate in the article, saying she received harassing phone calls.
Bayou Golf Course is a municipal course run by the city, and The Yella Dog is under contract with the city. The contract requires the operation to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which complaining golfers say is not occurring.
The contract also requires the restroom to be open to the public. Golfers say it has been locked at times to keep them out and that operators have taken other steps to make them feel unwelcome in the city-owned space.
Golfers also are upset with the lack of affordable food options offered and say they’ve been denied service.
The golfers assert city officials know of their complaints but have taken no action to enforce terms of the contract.
NO SNACK BAR
In a departure from a traditional “19th Hole,” which caters mostly to golfers on the go, serving quick bites and beers, The Yella Dog came in as a dining destination.
“We were excited to get a new snack bar, but this is not that,” golfer Rex Boyce said. “This is an expensive restaurant, and we are not being considered.”
The restaurant serves a variety of upscale, Cajun-inspired fare, from a breakfast po’boy with venison sausage, to a crab cake sandwich to brisket fries. Although the food is, by all accounts, delicious, golfers argue the prices are prohibitive and the food is too fancy.
“Golfers want a breakfast sandwich, burgers or hot dogs at reasonable prices,” golfer James Muntzel said. “We want something we can pick up and eat and we do not have those options.”
THE PROBLEM
Raymond Summers has been a regular golfer at Bayou Golf Course since its opening in 1974. Summers is part of a golf group that competes in the senior scramble, a competition that attracts as many as 65 competitors on Wednesdays.
Members of the group say they can’t get food or drink on these days, because operators deliberately close to avoid serving them.
“She has a contract that says she is supposed to be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and have something hot for us to eat,” Summers said. “This is the fifth week in a row the restaurant is closed on Wednesday, and we can’t even get coffee.
“We have learned she will open up around 1 p.m. Wednesdays after we leave so she doesn’t have to serve us. We are taxpayers, and this is a public course so we should be able to be served.”
The divide between the restaurant and golfers began to grow within a month of the restaurant’s launch because the group would go in, score their rounds and talk, golfers said. Sherman, however, wanted the seats to be open for customers and didn’t want the golfers congregating without buying anything.
“She began moving chairs and locking up the scoreboard,” golfer John DuRee said. “At one point, she even locked up restrooms and said they were for customers only, but the city told her she could not do that. She even started to play music so loudly that we couldn’t have conversations. It was very vindictive.
“She also has staff, friends and family sit alone at tables just so the golfers cannot sit down. Her own actions have turned golfers against her.”
The bad blood came to the city commission’s attention in November, when DuRee presented a petition signed by 40 golfers demanding the city enforce its contract and that Sherman serve the golfers or leave.
“The commissioners have done nothing when we came to them with our concerns,” Summers said. “It’s time that the mayor and commissioners quit sitting on their hands and serve the taxpaying golfers that had a hand in putting them where they are.
“This situation has gotten so out of control that when one of the golfer’s sons joined us, he was refused service when he attempted to buy water and Gatorade because he was with our group.”
IN THE MIDDLE
Dennis Harris, director of Recreation and Tourism for Texas City, has been in the middle of the battle and is working to appease both sides, he said.
“There have certainly been some growing pains as the restaurant moved in and the golfers have tried to adjust to a new menu and vendor,” Harris said. “I have done my best to bridge the gap and listen to both sides and their concerns and ensure the concessioner meets demands.
“The city is happy with the restaurant’s ability to bring in new clients to the golf course and the food has been given great reviews.”
Some of the golfers suggest there’s a simple resolution to the conflict.
“A lot of people want her to leave, but I just want a snack bar with an appropriate and affordable menu with polite and courteous service,” DuRee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.