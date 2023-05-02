GALVESTON
By June’s end, there could be as many as five new faces on the Park Board of Trustees’ nine-member voting body.
City staff began accepting online applications for the five positions this month and will do so through the end of May, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
The opening comes after tumultuous growing pains in the relationship between the park board and its overseeing entity, the city council. Trustees Will Wright and Jeff Ossenkop resigned from their positions earlier this year; Spencer Priest has met his term limit; and David Jacoby and Marty Fluke are both eligible for reappointment, but could be displaced by newcomers.
“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Trustee Spencer Priest for his dedication to the park board over the past six and a half years,” CEO Kelly de Schaun said when asked about the departing trustees. “We wish him all the best and are grateful for his contributions to our community.”
Jacoby told The Daily News he was still deciding whether he would reapply for the position. Fluke didn’t return a call for comment Tuesday.
The park board trusts that the city council will carefully consider each candidate’s qualifications, experience and commitment to the mission of the park board in making their selections, de Schaun said when asked whether she was afraid the council might select trustees who will agree with its oversight.
“Given that the city council appoints all of the trustees on the Galveston park board, it is essential that they exercise their responsibility to appoint qualified and dedicated individuals to the board,” de Schaun said. “Citizens entrust the city council with this responsibility when they elect them, and we believe that the city council should be confident in the trustees they appoint to serve on the board.
“We trust that the city council will ensure that the board is composed of individuals who are committed to promoting and protecting Galveston Island’s natural resources, attractions and heritage.”
Ultimately, the park board believes that the appointed trustees will work collaboratively with the city council to ensure those goals, de Schaun said.
It isn’t uncommon for there to be several open seats on the park board, as terms for trustees are staggered, de Schaun said.
“As a municipality, we are experienced in welcoming new faces to various boards and committees, including the park board of trustees, every few years with each new appointment,” de Schaun said. “While we appreciate the experience and institutional knowledge that current members bring to the board, we also recognize the value of new perspectives and fresh ideas.”
Park board staff has a comprehensive onboarding process in place to help new trustees become familiar with their roles and responsibilities, de Schaun said. This process includes two to three pre-orientation sessions that cover the park board’s history, mission and goals, as well as its organizational structure and key initiatives.
“We also take them on tours of the various facilities and parks that the park board oversees, along with media training to help trustees communicate effectively with the public,” de Schaun said.
