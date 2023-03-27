GALVESTON
Park Board trustees on Tuesday will consider contracting a former employee to consult part time with its communications department for $88 an hour.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
Leah Cast, through her company, Cast Public Relations, entered the sole bid for the project, according to the agenda packet. Cast, who was employed by the Park Board of Trustees for nine years, could not be reached for comment Monday.
If awarded, Cast could earn $48,000 annually for three years for 45 hours of work a month, according to the contract. She has the potential to make $125 an hour for overtime work, not to exceed $9,625 a year. That brings the total potential earnings from this project to $172,875.
Trustees issued a request for proposals in February to engage a person or firm for ongoing support in developing public relations strategies and policies, according to the agenda.
The consultant’s temporary services would include weekly coordination of public relations and advocacy goals to ensure successful implementation. The consultant would meet weekly with the public relations team to set strategy, provide oversight of communications initiatives with staff and provide technical feedback on communication products before publishing, according to the agenda packet.
The consultant will build strategy for the communications department’s structure to include staffing needs and outline of job descriptions, as well as create internal communications plans to keep park board leadership, employees and stakeholders informed and oriented toward organizational goals.
The consultant will help develop crisis communication strategies for addressing and navigating the political environment as it relates to media and public perception, according to the agenda packet.
The consultant will “review and support the park board’s 60th anniversary initiative, including monthly content for feature communications, development of content for presentations and collateral materials,” according to the packet.
The park board has funded a public relations consultant for some time, Caitlin Carnes, public relations manager, said.
The consultant has become necessary because the current staff of two is doing the job of four people, Carnes said. The park board is lacking a public affairs specialist and a strategic communications director, and contracting Cast will help bridge the gap in efficiency, Carnes said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Rate:
Begins:
Ends:
Transaction ID:
