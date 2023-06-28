GALVESTON
In preparation to heed city council calls to demolish the Stewart Beach Pavilion by November and rehouse the island’s Beach Patrol, the Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to purchase seven trailers for about $396,000.
The trailers are the best short-term option to house the city’s lifeguard operations, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The offices would house Beach Patrol administration, the junior lifeguard program and year-round training classes; the elevated command trailer would act as a vantage point for the communications team; and the climate-controlled trailer would provide beachside space for things such as first aid.
The city council April 27 approved a motion directing the city manager and park board to demolish the pavilion and devise a plan to temporarily house the Beach Patrol.
That set of directives, however, also forbade the park board from procuring anything for Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall, until further notice by city council, CFO Bryson Frazier said.
The park board is still waiting on that notice, Frazier said Wednesday.
The motion approved by trustees stipulates that the park board will not move forward with the purchase of these trailers until it gets direction from the city council.
“Language is important to me and it needs to be precise,” Trustee Jason Hardcastle said before making a motion that added the city council’s approval as a contingency.
The park board will need to get started as soon as possible to get everything completed by the city council’s demolition date in November, Frazier said.
It could take between three and five months to obtain the trailers, interim CEO Kimberly Danesi said.
FROM BEACON TO EYESORE
The pavilion was built in 1984 with a life-expectancy of 30 years. It once was the beacon of what some call the island’s most iconic park. It’s now an eyesore the city wants to remove.
A moat of stagnant water often surrounds the dilapidated structure, which itself appears to be falling apart in places. Stewart Beach Park has been the topic of city conversations since at least 2014 when city officials commissioned one of several master plans dedicated to renovating amenities at the park.
Efforts to address the aging building’s condition go back at least a decade. The building had aging infrastructure that resulted in maintenance costs ballooning to about $200,000 a year, according to a 2014 report.
The park board, which manages the park and the Beach Patrol, held several meetings in 2017 with residents and stakeholders at the pavilion to define the desired amenities.
TRAILER TALK
City Manager Brian Maxwell this month asked the park board to assist with the procurement of the seven trailers, which is the first step in building a permanent new home for the Beach Patrol, Frazier said. The proposal calls for the purchase of four office trailers, a storage trailer, a command trailer and a restroom trailer.
Staff members will take more detailed plans to the board for consideration in the coming months, Frazier said.
The four office trailers were sourced from North Texas Trailers LLC. and cost about $147,000, Frazier said. The command trailer will cost about $189,000 and the restroom trailer will cost about $60,000. The grand total to purchase all seven trailers is about $396,000, according to city staff projections.
That price is higher than the Beach Patrol’s initial valuation of $120,000 because that preliminary number likely only included the four office trailers, Frazier said. That number, however, was an estimation for six trailers, Davis told The Daily News.
“There is $703,300 available in this line in the 2023 budget,” Frazier said. “However, the funds were not budgeted for trailers for Beach Patrol. I want to point out that the funds were not originally budgeted for trailers. They were originally budgeted for the design and documents related to the new facility out there at Stewart Beach.
“Since we’re not going to be doing the design of a new building, it is technically available.”
