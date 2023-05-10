GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees and CEO Kelly de Schaun agreed Wednesday to part ways after 12 years, some of which were the most successful in history for the island tourism industry.
Park board Chairman Marty Fluke attributed the parting to actions by city leaders that "undermined" de Schaun's ability to lead the organization. De Schaun, however, said that was not true.
She will remain in charge for the next 45 days, while trustees will search for her replacement. De Schaun recommended trustees launch a national search, as they did when hiring her. It could take three to four months for trustees to find a suitable replacement, de Schaun said.
“This is a big moment for me,” de Schaun said. “This is the longest I’ve ever served in one position and it has been a joy from the beginning. But I am here to formally share that I’ve tendered my request to the park board of trustees asking them to mutually agree to end my employment contract that is up for renewal consideration in September.
“I know that it wasn’t an easy decision for you all to contemplate that or to agree to let me move on. So, I appreciate you taking a vote of confidence.”
The move was prompted by "unfortunate actions by the city of Galveston leadership," Fluke said.
“I would like to congratulate Kelly on a remarkable run with the park board,” Fluke said, reading a prepared statement. “She has helped improve the economic vitality of the island’s tourism industry, has protected our coastal environment with over $147 million in beach nourishment and has innovated to pour resources into the island.
“It is a loss that comes amidst months of unfortunate actions by the city of Galveston leadership that have undermined Kelly and the park board of trustees’ ability to efficiently do their jobs.
"I am saddened that the city council did not wait for an Attorney General opinion to guide its decisions before passing resolutions and ordinances to undermine the roles and responsibilities of the park board.”
Fluke declined to answer questions after the meeting and referred to his prepared statement.
The park board failed to produce a copy of de Schaun’s contract after multiple requests.
De Schaun has overseen the park board during the most successful point in its history, helping attract nearly 7 million tourists yearly, who in turn generated many millions of hotel occupancy tax dollars that in recent months had become a source of friction between her organization and city officials.
De Schaun has accused city administrators of attempting to micromanage the organization — in fact take it over — in an attempt to cash in on its success as it struggles with rising public safety costs. The city has accused de Schaun of sloppy bookkeeping, not following procurement policies and not operating city assets in the most efficient way.
De Schaun said Wednesday she absolutely didn’t feel unfairly treated by the city council’s quest for more precise oversight.
As rumors swirled last week about de Schaun resigning, city leaders expressed shock and support for her.
“I don’t think anyone at the city ever questioned the good work Kelly has done,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said Friday when asked whether he thought the city council’s attempts at oversight over the past several months caused de Schaun to resign.
“In your career, you know in your heart when you want to go do something different, it could be personal or professional reasons,” Maxwell said. “In my 10 years of working with Kelly, she's a stick-to-your-guns, get it done person, and I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who can make Kelly de Schaun do something she doesn’t want to do.”
Brown said Wednesday he didn't want to comment on Fluke's assertions.
“We’re looking forward to working with them in the future to have them be as successful as possible," Brown said. "And it takes a partnership between the city council and park board working together to be as efficient as possible."
It’s pretty universally agreed that de Schaun has done a fabulous job at the park board, Maxwell said.
“I would be sad to see her go,” Maxwell said. “She’s not only someone I worked with — she’s my neighbor.”
The city and park board have for months been engaged in debate and discourse over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rental, as well as over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
The park board collects hotel occupancy tax from hotel and rental stays on the island.
City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts.
Park leaders disputed the city's legal reasoning and called the move a money grab.
