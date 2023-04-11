GALVESTON
A trio of island barbers say their customers are getting cut in the wrong way, as county-led construction on 23rd Street and 39th Street has forced closures or drastically curbed business.
“Losing my business has been so difficult, I’m used to being in control of my life,” said Manny Salazar Jr., who owned Manny’s Traditional Barbershop, 1117 23rd St., for 17 years.
“I survived Hurricane Ike and Harvey, the recession, the pandemic,” Salazar said. “I survived closing almost two months after back surgery — had to relearn to walk; they blocked my shop for the past five months, and they destroyed my business. That’s 17 years of blood sweat and tears.”
The construction is part of a county and city partnership to reconstruct streets between Broadway to the seawall, Brandon Cook, Galveston’s assistant city manager for development and municipal services, has said. Officials approved the $10.6 million interlocal agreement in May 2022.
Galveston over the past 10 years has prioritized reconstructing major corridors that run between Broadway and the seawall. The projects often involve tearing up utilities beneath the street, replacing them with larger sewer and drainage pipes and then installing concrete street surface instead of asphalt.
“I’m all for progress, as long as you don’t steamroll over everyone,” Salazar said. “Are you serving the people, or are you serving the street?”
The county, which is contracting the work out to Pasadena-based SER Construction, agreed to the city’s 1000-foot work zone segment request, which should actually make construction flow faster, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“These issues you find in Galveston street construction is that you find so much under the street,” Maxwell said. “There are all kinds of utilities, even kerosene tanks dating back to the 1800s, under the streets, and nobody documented where these were. That all takes time to go through when construction crews find it.”
The goal of construction is to improve the street and its drainage, Nancy Baher, assistant county engineer, has said. She chalked the construction consternation up to typical urban growing pains.
The 23rd Street project should be finished 402 days after it initially began on Sept. 12, 2022, meaning completion could come as soon as October, she said. It was unclear at press time when the Avenue S construction would cease.
It’s already too late for Salazar’s barbershop, he said.
“When I was 17, I said I was gonna grow old and die here, and I can’t believe this has happened,” Salazar said. “I haven’t bought groceries once in the last 60 days.”
TROUBLING TRIMS
Eclipz Hair Products, 1022 23rd St., has lost at least 40 percent of its clientele since construction started on 23rd Street, owner Jose Cortez said.
He had to postpone his 30-year anniversary in March because there was no place to park around his establishment, Cortez said.
“We’re still open, but it has been painful to watch,” Cortez said.
Clients still have trouble navigating the cavernous roadway leading to his storefront, and he’s been relegated to using his backdoor, Cortez said Tuesday.
Like her fellow barbers who spoke to The Daily News, Joyce Barker, who has been been open for more than 20 years at Uppercuts Barbershop, 2502 39th St., understands street construction is necessary, but work at her corner with Avenue S has cut her business by at least 50 percent, she said.
“They told me, ‘We’ve got construction starting tomorrow,’” Barker said of the notice she received from the county.
“That started right before spring break. So this is what I looked like for spring break,” Barker said, gesturing to the store occupied by one customer and her dog, Stevie.
It’s a troubling trim, but she’s not too worried about closing, she said.
NO RECOURSE
Much like trying to put hair back on after a bad cut, there is no recourse for businesses to recoup money they’ve lost from construction, Maxwell said.
“There’s no legal recourse,” he said. “It’s part of the understanding businesses have with cities who provide streets.” “If so, there’d never be any construction.
“I understand businesses operate on a shoestring and it’s difficult, but construction schedules can change on any day, utilities can be found and weather can change,” he said.
The barbers wonder what action they can take to curtail the effects of construction.
“I guess I just have to grin and bear it,” Barker said. “What else can I do?”
