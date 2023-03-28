With a jury in place, trial has begun in the case of a Texas City man charged with capital murder in 2020 death of 19-year-old during what police said was a home-invasion robbery.
The trial of Jacob Alvarado, 20, opened Tuesday in the 212th District Court with Judge Patricia Grady presiding.
Alvarado is charged with capital murder in the March 28, 2020, shooting death of Colton Nowak, 19, of Texas City.
The state alleges Alvarado, Sean Lee Greeness, 25, of Santa Fe, and Mason Lee Perry, 19, of La Marque, entered Nowak’s apartment, 402 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City, at about 6 a.m. intent on robbery, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.
Nowak was shot and killed, and an unnamed 20-year-old woman was wounded, police said.
Perry was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, officers said.
Police allege Alvarado and Greeness fled in a vehicle that crashed in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue South. A bystander transported Greeness to the hospital, where he died after surgery, officers said.
Alvarado was transported to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where he was taken into custody, police said.
Alvarado was freed on $500,000 bond Nov. 23, 2020.
Alvarado is being represented by Christopher Henderson of Houston-based Henderson & Hall, while the state is being represented by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Connally and Angela Kao. The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.