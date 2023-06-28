Housing-Short-Term Rentals

The Galveston neighborhood along Avenue P between 27th and 29th streets has one of the highest concentrations of short-term rentals on the island.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

The Park Board of Trustees failed Tuesday to approve a motion to send the city about $695,000 in short-term rental fees it has collected.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
1

(1) comment

Robert Dagnon

WOW!!! If this isn’t rich!! Just when you thought the distinction between the Pak Board of Trustees and the City Council couldn’t get worse - your worst nightmares come true! In the dying gasps of a lame duck Park Board of Trustees that gave away over $750,000 in severance packages under cover of darkness without any notice to the public or city council. In most of these folks last meeting and with one coward running out the door so he vote could not be counted - they vote to stop the transfer of $695,000 to the City that was always intended to be to the benefit of the City. The richest part of all this is you have the City Councils representative on the Park Board voting to keep this money from the City. That is priceless. That is like having your Dad vote against you at the talent show at the family reunion! A real kick in the teeth! I sure hope all your folks in District 4 are paying attention to the actions of your city council representative. We warned you against this during the last election! Hopefully this is the last childish act of a couple Romper Room all stars. This nonsense has to come to an end! Take this power away from the Park Board all together and put them back to their task of promoting the Island to tourist and get the civic services back under the City - where they belong!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription