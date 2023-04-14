Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A plan by the Texas Department of Public Safety to open an office at FM 270 and Abilene Street hit a dead end over concerns it would be a neighborhood nuisance and lead to flooding and congestion in a growing city weary of drainage and traffic problems.
The city council Tuesday in a vote of 8-0 rejected a proposal to rezone a site to allow for the development of a 7,000-square-foot DPS office where people would obtain driver’s licenses, commercial licenses, driver’s permits and ID cards through the state.
The city council was rejecting the site more than the concept, officials said. DPS offices in the area are overcrowded and prone to long lines and waits and council members understood the need for one in League City, they said.
“We want a DPS facility in the city, and I would welcome one in here,” Mayor Nick Long said.
But Long said he worried about the problems a DPS office would pose to a largely residential area.
“The sheer fact that we are bringing in trucks from all the surrounding areas into what is predominantly a neighborhood doesn’t seem to make sense to me,” Long said.
The parcel of land owned by Carlos Villarreal of C&M Villarreal Ltd., a property management company based near San Antonio, is on a busy corner in between two schools and surrounded by neighborhoods.
Villarreal and DPS representatives approached council members Tuesday with a rezoning request from single-family residential to general commercial. Villarreal was seeking a rezone to lease the land to DPS, which in turn would have allowed the city to continue collecting tax dollars for the property, he argued.
Development for the city of 116,000 residents is inevitable, but a DPS facility in a residential area only will add to the issues fast growth has inflicted, including poor drainage and extreme traffic congestion, some residents who attended the meeting, said.
“This area only has two lanes,” League City resident Fred Bogar said, referring to FM 270. “Putting a huge concrete slab on top of a bunch of arable land that is already draining is not a good idea.”
“I get that DPS facilities in the area are crowded and need some type of relief, but the offices in Texas City and Pasadena have easy access to big roads,” he said. “This parcel is right in the heart of League City.”
DPS officials couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Bogar said the area has seen significant flooding in past years, but the land, which is an empty field, has provided some relief.
A concrete facility on that land would just make rain runoff worse, he said.
The DPS office, which would have been open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays would have added nearly 300 vehicles onto FM 270 every day, city officials said.
An FM 270 project is part of the city’s Master Mobility Plan. It includes widening the highway from two lanes to four lanes with curbs and gutters for about 2.68 miles of FM 270 that starts from FM 518 through the state Highway 96 intersection.
That project is slated for 2025, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Until the widening, we have no capacity to support this here,” Councilman Chad Tressler said.
