GALVESTON
Men in white helmets and neon green vests scraped, drilled and hammered away Wednesday morning to prepare for Ball High School’s first football game Friday in its newly renovated Kermit Courville Stadium.
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 12:41 am
The new football field will be christened in a matchup between the Ball High Tors football team against the Houston Sterling Raiders. Renovations of the stadium, the first since 2010, were long overdue, school officials said.
The stadium will have an upgraded seating section, which was made for the comfort of fans, a field house, a concession stand and a scoreboard, along with three cameras for replays.
“The kids, the community, the fans, we travel to a lot of places and see a lot of nice stadiums from other schools, and the question has always been, ‘Why not us,’” Athletic Director Jerald Temple said.
Voters in May last year approved a $315 million bond package that included $24.3 million for the construction of a new Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St.
Initially, officials had planned to demolish the stadium, built in 1948, but ultimately determined extensive renovation was more cost-effective.
Other items in the $315 million bond included construction of a new Ball High School and aquatic center as well as upgrades to middle schools, among other improvements.
“Citizens approved it because they knew we deserved this and the kids deserve this,” Temple said. “The stadium will be first class and people will be able to enjoy beautiful evenings out here.”
The Ball High School football program has produced NFL players such as Charles Alexander and Super Bowl champion Mike Evans.
“I’m excited,” Temple said. “As someone who went to school here and played on this field, I think our fans will be impressed and really excited.”
Stadium renovations also will benefit students involved in Ball High’s media program, said Michael Dudas, a media teacher at the high school.
“We’re excited about the new scoreboard because it comes with three cameras,” Dudas said. “We can do replays and teach students how to work the monitor. We consider this an extension of the classroom out here.”
The stadium never had a scoreboard that could show replays before, something students are very excited about, Dudas said.
Ten students will operate the media production of the games, Dudas said. There will be student photographers, videographers and a producer.
“We’ve leaped from the 19th century to the 21st century overnight out here,” Dudas said.
It’s been a long time coming, Dudas said.
“The kids and the community deserve this,” Dudas said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
