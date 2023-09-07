GALVESTON
The 1900 Storm made landfall near Galveston 123 years ago today, killing at least 6,000 people and laying waste to the island city.
The unnamed storm, which modern estimates rate as a category 4 with sustained winds of 145 mph, cut a swath of destruction through East Texas, into Louisiana and northeastward into the U.S. Heartland, killing thousands more along the way.
With an estimated death toll of between 8,000 and 12,000, it stands today as the deadliest natural disaster in U.S history and as one of Galveston’s defining moments.
“There is no story more talked about in Galveston that is anywhere close to the 1900 Storm,” said Will Wright, chief creative officer for the Galveston Historical Foundation.
“People have a fascination with it. It’s a part of Galveston and I think you can argue it’s one of Galveston’s defining stories.”
The storm changed Galveston literally and figuratively, Wright said.
“It was the largest loss of life in a natural disaster in United States history,” he said. “Nothing like that had ever been experienced.”
The storm gained international attention and it changed Galveston forever, Wright said.
Some historians argue the storm ended Galveston’s “Golden Era,” beginning a slow decline as skittish investment moved inland to drive a boom in a small, swampy town called Houston.
Some historians also argue the aftermath, which included two epic feats of community action and civil engineering — the seawall and “grade-raising” — marked the island’s finest hour.
HEDGE AGAINST NATURE
The most apparent of Galveston’s efforts to prevent a repeat of 1900’s devastation is the seawall, which today runs from just past Boddeker Drive on the east end to just past Cove View Boulevard on the west.
The current span of just more than 10 miles was built in six sections in a period of almost 60 years.
The oldest part of the seawall still visible runs from Sixth street to 39th street and was built between 1902 and 1904.
The next section, which runs from 39th Street to 53rd Street, was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect its property at Fort Crockett and was completed in 1905.
In the early 1920s, the county and U.S. Army extended the original wall eastward to protect Fort San Jacinto. That project took a sharp northward curve that originally ran from Sixth Street to Eighth Street out of the seawall.
The eastward run of the wall was extended again in the late 1920s and by 1926 ran all the way to the bay just past Boddeker Drive.
In 1927, a section of wall running from 53rd Street to 61st was completed, and the final run of the wall, from 61st to its current end, was built between 1953 and 1961.
GRADE RAISING
The feat of raising an entire city began with three engineers hired by the city in 1901 to design a means of keeping the Gulf in its place.
Along with building a seawall, Alfred Noble, Henry M. Robert and H.C. Ripley recommended the city be raised 17 feet at the seawall and sloped downward at a pitch of one foot for every 1,500 feet to the bay.
The first task required to translate their vision into a working system was a means of getting more than 16 million cubic yards of sand — enough to fill more than a million dump trucks — to the island, historian David G. McComb wrote in “Galveston: A History.”
The solution was to dredge the sand from Galveston’s ship channel and pump it as liquid slurry through pipes into quarter-square-mile sections of the city that were walled off with dikes.
Their theory was that as the water drained away, the sand would remain.
Before the pumping could begin, all the structures in the area had to be raised with jackscrews. Meanwhile, all the sewer, water and gas lines had to be raised.
Many of those raised structures — and homes that were built during Galveston’s post-storm recovery period — still stand today in the city’s historic bungalow districts: the San Jacinto, Kempner Park and Lasker Park neighborhoods — that are south of Broadway.
WEATHER EYE
The storm also changed the way we think about and assess the weather, Kevin Kinney, archivist with the Rosenberg Library, said.
“I think the main thing that made it as destructive as it was, was the fact there was no seawall,” Kinney said. “There were a bunch of people in the beach area.”
Weather forecasting was in its infancy and storm tracking almost was non-existent, Kinney said.
“There were people who didn’t know or didn’t think it would be as serious as it was going to be,” Kinney said. “Needless to say, when it came it took out people and buildings. It was catastrophic.”
Great article. Thanks.
