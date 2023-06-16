GALVESTON
While Juneteenth holds intrinsic importance to Black people throughout the United States as the day freedom was announced in slavery’s final frontier on the island, it’s steeped in further significance for one woman who shares a birthplace and birthday with the historical occasion.
Exactly 95 years after Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger posted General Order No. 3, which freed people who look like her, Angela Milburn was born at a hospital about a mile away.
“It’s a privilege to have been born on such a special day,” Milburn, who turns 63 Monday, told The Daily News. “This is history that I love to share.”
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, memorializing the event which took place 158 years ago on June 19, 1865.
The day, which the Federal government made a holiday in 2021, is celebrated to honor the importance of freedom and remember the abject strife slaves endured in the United States stretching from nearly 200 years before the country’s founding in 1776, all the way until the first Juneteenth in 1865.
“It’s important for us to remember what our ancestors went through for us to be able to celebrate Juneteenth,” Milburn said.
CHILDHOOD REVELATION
Although her birthday will forever be tied to the jubilation surrounding Juneteenth, Milburn tries to have two separate celebrations for the day.
“My grandmother always made me a birthday cake and told me, ‘You were born on a very special day. You were born on the day the slaves were set free.’ And I was like 6, 7 or 8 years old, like ‘Uh huh, really?’
“She would tell me this every year.”
Like many other complex history lessons adults try to teach children, the significance of Milburn’s shared birthday and birthplace with the holiday was lost on her at a young age.
It wasn’t until teachers at school began covering Juneteenth that Milburn realized the magnitude of her connection to the day, she said.
“I vaguely remember telling my teacher that my grandmother told me about that and that I was born on that day,” Milburn said of her fourth-grade revelation.
It’s a heavy topic for fourth-graders to talk about, but it’s a vital lesson for all students, she said.
“That’s when I started to connect the dots,” Milburn said. “I remember going, ‘Hey, my grandmother used to tell me about Juneteenth.’ It really made me appreciate it a lot more.”
As Milburn got older, the celebrations grew to encompass friends who cherish the day for bringing freedom to Black people in the United States — and their friend into the world.
“We always get dinner or something locally, like Clary’s — well, now we go to Marais in Dickinson and celebrate,” Milburn said.
Milburn was referencing a place near and dear to her, the former Clary’s Seafood Restaurant; Her father Clary Milburn established the Galveston eatery. She now patronizes the Dickinson establishment, 2015 FM 517 Road E, whose general manager worked for her father for two decades, she said.
And when it comes to celebrating Juneteenth, Milburn attends as many events as she can on the island.
“Every year I go to the Emancipation Proclamation reading; my dad started that,” Milburn said with a wavering voice and on the verge of tears.
The tears gave way to fond recollections of a young Milburn watching the reading every year with her father. He made a point of taking his children to the important event, Milburn said.
“It really means a lot to me,” she said.
A SWELLING CELEBRATION
Watching the evolution of Juneteenth, which was once celebrated only by Black people in Galveston and is now a federal holiday supported by the city government, has been a wonderful experience, Milburn said.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees this year granted about $100,000 to various groups holding Juneteenth celebrations this weekend, marking the first time the city government has helped to fund celebrations of the island-born holiday, officials said.
She attributes much of that evolution to the work of Sam Collins III, a Galveston historian who has been a stalwart advocate for Juneteenth and retelling other significant stories in the tapestry of Black history.
“He’s brought such an inspiring drive to make Juneteenth bigger and better, and he has,” Milburn said.
The holiday was overlooked in the past by government officials and many people in the United States who aren’t Black. The day has since been embraced by the federal government, which made it a holiday in 2021, and those throughout the nation, with many major cities throwing parades and celebrations on the day.
“There’s a huge light shining on it now, saying this is what happened in 1865,” Milburn said. “Everybody has seen it and is just absorbing it now. More and more cities are celebrating, and that’s something for us all to be proud of.”
Although the day marks the freedom of enslaved African Americans, it’s a holiday that has meaning and should be celebrated by everyone in the United States; it’s a celebration for everyone, Milburn said.
Over the past couple of years, Milburn has met more and more people coming from around the state and out of state to experience Juneteenth where it began, she said.
Milburn recalled joyously watching her father participate in the parade with his beloved horses, which were a crowd favorite, she said.
“I just have so many great memories my parents showed us when it comes to Juneteenth,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.