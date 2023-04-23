DICKINSON
The Dickinson election is set for May 6, but residents can begin casting their ballots Monday. Along with a contentious contest for mayor, three city council positions are up for grabs, as two current councilors, Walt Wilson, position 3, and Louis Decker, position 5, come to the end of their terms.
Position 1 race
Nita Smathers Clements
Nita Clements has been a certified public assistant for more than 40 years but is retired. Clements also is a board member of the Dickinson Management District. The district collects a one-half cent sales tax and uses revenues from it to encourage economic development.
She joined the board because she was concerned about how taxpayer money was spent, she said.
"I am concerned about the lack of transparency we are seeing," Clements said. "We also need to get more of the public involved in city government. There is a small group of people who are on City Council, and at the same time are on the various boards and the Economic Development Corp. The chamber of commerce needs to be independent of the city government. I am also concerned about the amount of employee turnover at City Hall.
"If elected, I would also prioritize the basic needs of the community, such as EMS, fire, streets, sidewalks, lighting, utilities and police and security."
Johnnie Simpson Jr.
Johnnie Simpson Jr. is the senior pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Dickinson. He entered public service in 2018 when he was appointed to the board of directors for the Dickinson Management District. Simpson is the sole incumbent in the May elections and has served on the city council since his election in Dec. 2021.
“I campaigned to fix streets and drainage, develop the city economically, and utilize more green space. In the year and a half, I have been in office, we have paved multiple streets, dug out many ditches, begun the creation of two Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, are negotiating some developments, and the last two large residential developments we approved are dedicating a portion of the land in the projects for park space,” Simpson said. “My plans are to continue on the path we have set and execute what we have started.
“Developing the Uniform Development Code will streamline a lot of the permitting process for doing business with the city. Going forward with the Comprehensive Plan and Master Parks Plan will put the city on the path to future success. These plans open the city up for more federal funding to help with development in the city.”
Position 3 race
Collin Coker
Collin Coker works as a family property management and brand ambassador for the 6666 Grit and Glory beverage company. He left a 30-year career as an executive leader in the electricity industry to focus on community and family business interests, he said. Coker has served on the Economic Development Corp. for 18 months and hopes to continue the work to attract new development, he said.
“I encourage all citizens to think of education, economic development, our aging community and the need for a Parks and Rec department,” Coker said. “Ultimately, with thoughtful economic development we can reduce the residential tax burden over time and that is what my primary objective is — to drive smart and thoughtful development, which in turn addresses funding and planning for the other key areas.
“My challenge is to help bring our community together to accomplish great things for the city and help bridge a gap that currently exists. Our community is divided with regards to embracing change. I hope to reinforce the team message as we each can only make a difference if we work as a team.”
Mark Townsend
Mark Townsend is an employee with Dow Chemical in Texas City and former councilmember who served from 1990 to 1999 and 2002 to 2008. He decided to run for office because he didn't like what was going on in the city, he said.
“I want to work to continue the road and drainage work being done,” Townsend said. “I will support code enforcement efforts to clean up some places in the city. I will work to support having a second ambulance running full time in the city. I will work with the mayor, council and the EDC Board, to support economic development to lighten the load on taxpayers.
“I hope to be a voice for all citizens of the city. I will work to make the city a better place to live and spend the taxpayer’s money wisely.”
Position 5 race
John Ovalle
John Ovalle is a retired captain of the Galveston Fire Department where he worked for 30 years. Ovalle participated in the Dickinson Comprehensive 2045 survey and heard how residents want to move the city forward. After pressure from friends to run, and noticing apathy in the last cycle’s candidates, he decided to throw his hat in the ring, he said.
“Drainage is the hot topic in our city,” Ovalle said. “No one wants to worry about their house flooding the next heavy rainfall we get. “We also have street issues that the citizens are repeatedly complaining about. Yes, a lot of street work has been done, but there are more streets that need replacing and/or repairing.
“What I hope to accomplish for constituents is to let them know they have a voice, their opinions matter and to answer their questions when possible. Our citizens can have issues that they may feel are not being addressed when they call city hall. To this I would say, call or email your councilman. I want to be that councilman you can call or email. I am not a politician; I am a public servant.”
Bill Schick
Bill Schick has been a member of the Economic Development Corp. and has overseen progress and hopes to keep that going if elected, he said. Schick does custom mill work through his business Tejas Builders Supply and retired last year as a building material salesman in Houston and Galveston.
“We need to bring back integrity and honesty to local government and give citizens a voice,” Schick said. “I believe that is more important now than ever.
“Because of my background in economic development, I want to bring in new business and replace old businesses to make our economy stronger and build our tax base. I also believe we need to continue work on drainage and roads and ensure everybody has access to the bayou.”
Know and go
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m April 24 to April 28 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 to May 2. Dickinson voters can cast their ballots at Dickinson City Hall,
4403 state Highway 3, meeting room 2 and the Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3. Election day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6. at the same location.
(1) comment
“These plans open the city up for more federal funding to help with development in the city” - hard pass - Keep Fed out of Dickinson
