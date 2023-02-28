LEAGUE CITY
Residents, civil rights activists and protesters gathered Tuesday evening for the final vote of a controversial committee that will determine what books stay in the children’s section of the Helen Hall Library.
Speakers echoed one very loud message during the public comment section of the night that some believe fell on deaf ears: A lawsuit is coming for the city.
While threats loomed, the city council in a 5-3 vote passed a resolution that would task a board with enforcing a library materials reconsideration policy.
Consisting of seven members, the new Community Standards Review Committee will be tasked with carrying out the new library materials challenge policy. The program allows residents to challenge any library material in the children section of the library.
Since a Feb. 14 meeting, language from the library materials policy that stated challenged books would contain content such as pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity. With that removal, there are no outlined sets of criteria that challenged books would have to contain.
The council on Feb. 14 received a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, warning the new committee will be in violation of the First Amendment.
“Enacting and implementing this vague policy would violate the First Amendment rights of League City’s citizens,” Brian Klosterboer, ACLU of Texas attorney, wrote in the letter.
A policy that restricts access to books by moving them from the children’s section to the adult section can violate the First Amendment, even if the books aren’t banned outright from the library, Klosterboer wrote.
“We urge you to uphold the principles of due process and the First Amendment,” he wrote. “We would be happy to discuss these legal issues further and appreciate your time and attention to this matter.”
The new Community Standards Review Committee will consist of seven members including three members that are League City residents with bachelor’s degrees in childhood education or at least two years of experience as an educator.
The other four members will consist of three members of the existing library board, and one chairperson of the committee.
Councilmen John Bowen, Tom Crews and Chad Tressler voted against the resolution Tuesday.
“The lawsuit is coming,” Tressler said to the council Tuesday. “The courts have shown that moving the books is a violation of the First Amendment. We are going to move them and get sued.”
The protest, consisting of about 30 people from a newly formed group, the Galveston County Library Alliance, rallied ahead of the meeting in opposition to the new committee.
“They think they are solving a problem but they are just creating more,” Katherine Swanson, spokeswoman for the new alliance and protestor, told The Daily News. “They are using hate as their platform.”
“At this point, it is a move for council members to move up the political ladder.”
Just recently, amid contention on the council, Crews filed an ethics complaint asserting Councilman Justin Hicks tried to intimidate a city employee for objecting to a controversial ordinance regulating books in the public library.
Hicks declined to comment on that ethics complaint.
