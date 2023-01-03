In a sure sign the holidays are over, thousands of residents across the county are throwing their Christmas trees to the curb. Depending on the city, some trees will head to landfills, while others will be used as mulch or for dune restoration on beaches.

But whatever becomes of the trees, some emergency management officials are encouraging people to dispose of them before they dry out and become fire hazards.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription