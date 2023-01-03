In a sure sign the holidays are over, thousands of residents across the county are throwing their Christmas trees to the curb. Depending on the city, some trees will head to landfills, while others will be used as mulch or for dune restoration on beaches.
But whatever becomes of the trees, some emergency management officials are encouraging people to dispose of them before they dry out and become fire hazards.
The city of Dickinson began picking up Christmas trees Tuesday, Jaree Hefner, spokeswoman for the city said. The city will take some trees to the recycling center to get mulched while taking others to Galveston for a dune restoration project at Bermuda Beach. Dickinson will stop picking them up at the end of next week, Hefner said.
Residents of Bermuda Beach in Galveston last year revived a program to use Christmas trees as base material for dune construction in hopes the evergreens will help replace dunes wiped out by a series of 2020 storms and protect beachfront homes.
“We already have twice as many Christmas trees as we did last year,” Chris Lauer, president of the Bermuda Beach homeowners association said.
The Christmas trees get lined up along the coast and secured with organic materials like wooden stakes.
Volunteers can drop off Christmas trees for the project at the end of Pabst Road in Galveston, Lauer said.
With some restrictions, the Texas General Land office, which regulates construction on beaches, encourages building up dunes with Christmas trees. The “free” materials can be used to help track windblown sand, assist with faster accumulation around and in between the branches of Christmas trees and eventually build dunes around the trees, state officials have said.
Trees used in beach restoration should be free tinsel, ornaments and other decorations.
Bermuda Beach beach residents have acquired necessary city permits to use the Christmas trees to build up dunes.
City of Galveston officials did not respond to questions about Christmas tree recycling. The Galveston Park Board of Trustees doesn’t participate in using Christmas trees for dune restoration.
An essential part of disposing of your Christmas tree is doing so in a timely fashion to avoid any unwanted fire hazards, officials said.
“We encourage everyone to recycle their Christmas trees, especially after the holidays,” Scott Tafuri, the county’s emergency management coordinator said. “These trees dry up and can become fire hazards to homes across the county.”
U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 160 house fires related to Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The city of La Marque, along with waste management, is accepting trees through bulk trash and recycling pickups on Fridays starting this week, J.B. Pritchett, La Marque public information officer said.
“If you’re going to dispose of or recycle your Christmas tree, do it before the tree gets dehydrated,” Pritchett said. “Dehydrated trees put out more of a risk of catching on fire.”
The Biosphere 1 Recycling Center at 3301 25th Ave. North in Texas City is accepting Christmas trees to be turned into mulch.
AmeriWaste will begin curbside pick up of Christmas trees in League City on Thursday, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city said.
Those trees won’t be recycled, but if a resident wants to recycle their Christmas tree, they can take it to the Stella Roberts Recycling Center in Pearland beginning today until Saturday, Osborne said.
The trees will be used to restore Brazoria County dunes, Osborne said.
