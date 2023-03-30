GALVESTON
Retired middle school art teacher Diane Taylor didn’t need a dog, didn’t want a dog, wasn’t looking for a dog. As is so often the case, however, a special dog came looking for her.
Taylor, 67, spent 42 years teaching; the last 28 years at C.E. King Middle School in Houston. One of her former students was Robbie Levi Kimball.
“I remember Robbie from C.E. King Middle in my first year of teaching at Sheldon ISD,” Taylor, who lives in Huffman said. “I keep up with some of my kids. I hadn’t heard from Robbie until I saw a memorial page from C.E. King.”
A dump truck struck and killed Kimball, 40, one of his dogs on Galveston’s causeway March 8, authorities said. His other dog, an 11-year-old beagle-mix named Sooki, survived and was taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway.
The shelter identified Sooki through a microchip and notified Kimball’s next of kin, but that person couldn’t take care of the dog, Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO, said at the time.
‘SPOKE LOUD’
“When I saw that he and one of his dogs had died my heart went out to them,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if he was homeless or not, but the fact that he did not give his dogs up spoke loud to me that he loved them. I wanted to do right and make him smile knowing that his dog was taken care of.”
When she read a Daily News article saying that applicants were lined up to adopt Kimball’s dog, she knew she had to step up, she said.
“I signed up for an application the next day,” Taylor said. “I set up a meeting and I drove down to Galveston last Friday. After the meeting, they said I could have her.”
SITTER AND ALL
The shelter held several meet-and-greets with applicants for the dog, but none was compatible with Sooki, Henderson said.
“It just wasn’t right for them and it wasn’t right for the dog,” Henderson said. “But then this lady came in and filled in an application to adopt a dog.
“She brought in her dog sitter. And that itself is a rare thing. Not only did the applicant come in, but the dog sitter as well to meet the dog.”
Sooki and Taylor got along perfectly, Henderson said.
“It could not have been a more perfect adoption for Sooki,” he said.
OLD HAND
This is not the first time that Taylor has adopted a senior dog. She sometimes wears a necklace with little bone charms bearing the names of the dogs she has loved and cared for over the years.
But Sookie was special, she said.
“This story just brought me to tears,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t looking for a dog; I didn’t need a dog; but this spoke to me.”
Sooki has been a playful and cheerful dog and has had no problems adjusting to the new home, Taylor said.
“She’s house trained. She’s easy to take care of. She can climb up any piece of furniture in the house and sleep wherever she wants,” Taylor said.
“She’s just the happiest little dog. I just think it was the right thing to do.”
INSTANT FAMILY
Sooki has three new siblings, Taylor said.
The new pack is a bloodhound named Jethro Bodine, a spotted Boston terrier named Texas Tea and a terrier mutt named Princess, Taylor said.
“They all get along just fine; she just walked in,” Taylor said. “She’s not threatened by them and they’re not threatened by her. She just fit right in.”
A GOOD LIFE
Kelli Nixon, who briefly dated Kimball, said the dog that died in the crash was Sooki’s puppy.
They had both adopted Sooki as a puppy from a neighbor who was going to take her to a shelter, she said.
Kimball was a likable man who was getting his life together and had been living in a small apartment in Galveston for some time, she said.
“He loved those dogs,” Nixon said. “Those were his kids.”
Nixon said she couldn’t have picked a better place for Sooki to go to.
“I’m just so blessed I saw the article and the Galveston Island Humane Society found me acceptable to adopt Sooki,” Taylor said. “She’ll live out her days here and live a good life.”
