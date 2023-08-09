GALVESTON
A demographer and redistricting expert testified Wednesday that Galveston County commissioners accepted a clear example of racial gerrymandering with voting district maps they approved in 2021.
“This is an extreme and textbook example of racial gerrymandering,” William Cooper testified during the third day of trial in Judge Jeffery V. Brown's federal courtroom.
Cooper presented findings of a study commissioned by plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the legality of the county precinct maps created after the 2020 U.S. Census.
The county's redistricting was an egregious example of decimating a majority-minority community, Cooper said.
Cooper used 2020 Census data to examine communities of more than 2,500 people that have at least 10 percent Black or Hispanic residents, he said.
“There is a big gap between the Anglo population compared to the Black or Hispanic communities in Galveston County,” Cooper said. “Anglos do not approach double digits in terms of poverty, but the Black population is in the high double digits in those terms.”
The study found large disparities in income, housing, internet access, education and employment between the white and minority populations, he said.
“The minority community in the county is at a big disadvantage in every measure,” Cooper said. “Anglos are more likely to be in management or work as professionals, own a home and hold a college degree. The minority populations do show differences, between those in League City compared to those in La Marque.”
Cooper used La Marque, which the map split in two, as an example of how the county's redistricting fragmented the minority population.
“In politics, the term ‘cracking’ is used to describe a district divided for these purposes,” Cooper said. “This was done to eliminate the sole majority-minority district. It was functioning, but it was decimated.”
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, sued asserting the redistricting map county commissioners approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
The 2021 redistricting map created four majority white districts in the county. Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The lawsuit is the third legal challenge filed against the map. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over the map March 24. In February, the Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights group, filed a lawsuit after first trying to challenge the map using a still-pending lawsuit filed in 2013.
All three lawsuits make similar arguments: that Galveston County violated voting rights laws and drew a map that likely would have been rejected under the system known as pre-clearance, under which the federal government required Southern states to get approval from the Justice Department before making changes to voting districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 declared the pre-clearance requirements in the Voting Rights Act unconstitutional, allowing governments, including Galveston County, to create maps without the department’s input.
The law still prohibits “voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.” But to challenge such redistricting now requires filing lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit also alleges the county violated the equal protection clause created by the Fourteenth Amendment — an argument that isn’t included in the justice department complaint.
“This map is a clear slap in the face to the Voting Rights Act,” Cooper said.
