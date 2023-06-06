GALVESTON
A group of Texas teachers working in gifted-and-talented programs, who were in town for a conference, took a field trip Tuesday to tour important Juneteenth sites, hoping to enrich their own lives and take the experience back to their students across the state.
Tour guide Araminta Sorrell used some of $9,000 the Park Board of Trustees granted her company to advertise the tour to potential visitors. She held one of her first group tours with the teachers.
Her company, Juneteenth and Beyond LLC, was a part of the first-ever round of recipients of Galveston government funding to support the holiday that originated on the island.
Sorrell took the group to the Absolute Equality Mural, 2201 Strand, which depicts important occurrences in the story of slavery and freedom at the site of Juneteenth’s birth; the Nia Cultural Museum, 2201 Strand, a museum and art gallery focused on the culture and history of Black people; Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway, a historic Black church founded by enslaved African Americans; and Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway, another site where the Juneteenth proclamation was read.
The group was in Galveston for a conference of teachers and coordinators from across the state, Christina Dearman, president of the Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented, said. Teachers often try to find historical field trips to complement their conference each year in whatever Texas city plays host, Dearman said.
“I knew we were coming to Galveston, so I thought we needed to do Juneteenth,” Dearman said. “I thought we should focus on how historical narratives assist us in the classroom.
“We all have stories; what stories can we learn from? What stories might our students not know?”
HERALDS OF HISTORY
Teachers not only sought to enrich themselves during the tour, they hoped to take with them narratives about how citizens in the United States came to be how they are now — stories they can relay to their students across the state, Victoria Kelly, advanced academics coordinator at Austin Independent School District, said.
“These are stories that have informed who we are,” Kelly said. “And there are missing voices who aren’t represented in the narrative. We’re trying to lead students through uncovering their own narratives, trying to figure out the context of those narratives.”
A Houston native, Kelly grew up visiting Galveston frequently and still is encountering new stories that deserve to be heard, she said. The group was interested in place-based learning and teaching students how to find important historical information in their own hometowns, Kelly said.
Sorrell explained the significance of the Juneteenth mural to the group, detailing the different references packed into the painting. Portions of the mural depict Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his regiment of Black troops. The mural is said to have been the site where Granger read General Order No. 3, which announced the freedom of all slaves on June 19, 1865.
Sorrell, a former high school history teacher, then delved into a series of questions posed to the teachers-turned-students. Sorrell asked questions like: Why would some slave-owning Texans believe their slaves would support them against the Union?
“Slaves played up that idea,” Sorrell said after entertaining a few notions from the assemblage of educators.
“That’s what the African Americans wanted them to think,” Sorrell said. “They all said, ‘Oh, we hate Lincoln,’ because it was safer for you and your family to go along with what all they were saying. But then when they weren’t looking, they would plan among themselves, ‘OK, how are we going to get out of here? What do you think?’
“They were always trying to figure out how to be free.”
CITY-SUPPORTED LESSONS
The park board on March 28 voted to award $95,700 for various Juneteenth grants, including the $9,000 to Sorrell’s company. Sorrell’s tours will help fill a void in the city’s tourism offerings, according to a park board staff report.
As part of an effort to develop new tourism products on the island, Visit Galveston, the park board’s visitor bureau, determined the Juneteenth tours would enhance cultural tourism offerings to visitors, according to the report.
The lack of cultural heritage tours in Galveston is notable in light of the number of visitors seeking opportunities to connect with Galveston’s history, according to the report.
Sorrell is providing guided tours of the Galveston Freedom Trail, which chronicles the historical occurrence of Juneteenth. These tours represent the first such tours in Galveston, according to the report.
NEVER-ENDING STRUGGLE
Sorrell’s mission through the tours is simple: to tell the truth of what happened to African-American people and how hard they fought to achieve freedom and equality — and how that struggle continues today, she said.
“The struggle never ends, but all along the way there are heroes,” Sorrell said. “The United States Colored Troops, they were heroes. So many of them have been left out of the stories. And the heroes that have been chosen for us, like Gen. Robert E. Lee and William Travis; they were smugglers and slave owners and not champions of democracy.
“So, what’s wrong with telling it like it was? We don’t need history to be romanticized, we just need to know the truth. The facts are good enough; it’s a good enough story. It doesn’t have to be romanticized or embellished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.