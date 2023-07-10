TEXAS CITY
Fears of unemployment and poverty have for years plagued the minds of Texas shrimpers competing with formidable foreign companies selling their products in the United States for about half the domestic price, commercial harvesters said.
Just days before the start of Gulf shrimp season, harvesters from all along the Texas coast are calling for government action to help them weather a storm of high fuel prices and cheaper foreign imports.
More than 100 people who make a living on Gulf shrimp gathered Monday afternoon at the Doyle Convention Center to draw attention to forces they say threaten to sink their industry.
Boat owners, dock owners, boat captains and deckhands huddled under a banner with six small U.S. flags to sign in and record their fears in hopes the notes would eventually reach the eyes of the U.S. Congress.
Men crowded the hall as dozens of conversations, mostly in Vietnamese, overlapped.
The rally was spearheaded by Nga Pham, owner of CP Seafood Co., to bring awareness of what harvesters said are dire market conditions.
“I want to help my people and I want to help myself,” Pham said. “I want to get the local shrimping industry back up and going again. If our voices can’t be heard, nothing will change.”
Local shrimpers are at a disadvantage against exporters such as China, Japan and Taiwan who market their products at about half the price of Gulf-caught shrimp, Pham said. A typical price for Gulf shrimp is about $4 a pound while imported shrimp sells for about $2, she said.
Shrimpers are calling for the U.S. government to impose a tariff on imported shrimp to offset the price disparity, harvesters said.
Tariffs are taxes imposed by a country on imported products.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and several congressmen in June wrote a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Kathrine Tai in June to express their concerns about an increase of imported shrimp.
“As you are aware, the U.S. shrimp industry has a rich history in our Gulf Coast states and is now facing peril as foreign competitors are increasingly dumping shrimp into domestic markets,” the letter stated.
Not only is it damaging to the local economy and local businesses, but foreign harvesters don’t abide by the same health standards as in the United States, according to the letter.
About 12 percent of import shrimp samples tested positive for unsafe drugs and the Food and Drug Administration tests only about 2 percent of imports for issues, the letter stated.
The congressmen asked Raimondo and Tai what they had done to protect U.S. shrimpers from cheaper foreign imports.
Weber’s office provided a copy of the letter but declined to comment about his position on tariffs while awaiting a response from Raimondo and Tai.
High fuel prices and the influx of cheap foreign imports are swamping the industry, Johnny Nguyen, a boat captain who has been in the industry for 15 years, said.
“It’s killing us,” Nguyen said. “The prices have been low and it’s almost impossible for locals to compete.”
Nguyen has to worry about not only his family but his crew’s family as well, he said.
“Hopefully, they can start putting tariff taxes on the imported shrimp,” Nguyen said. “This would help shrimp people in the industry like me and these people you see here.”
The state’s shrimpers face a do-or-die situation, Juan Ortiz, a boat captain, said.
“I’ve been doing this for more than 25 years now,” he said. “This is all I know. I’ve dedicated my whole life to this industry. I probably won’t be able to find a job if this fails. To find another profession at this time is way too late.”
Sebastiano Valastro, a third-generation boat captain, said bad market conditions recently have gotten worse.
“These are the lowest prices that we’ve ever experienced on top of high fuel prices,” Valastro said. “It’s hard to keep the business going. One of my boys wants to get into the industry, but I won’t let him do it.”
Unless there’s a dramatic change within the shrimping industry, the business will end with him, Valastro said.
“I was contemplating not even going out on the water,” Valastro said. “I’m afraid if we go out we will catch the product but not make enough to pay expenses. I’m going to give the Texas opening a shot, but if I can’t turn out a profit then I’ll probably have to tie the boat up and do something else.”
While federal lawmakers wait for a response, local shrimpers face an uncertain future, many said.
Shrimpers at Monday’s event filed past pamphlets about mental health services to hear a presentation about their industry, which kicked off with Lee Greenwood’s rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A,” followed by a prayer in both English and Vietnamese.
