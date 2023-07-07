League City Police officer Joshua Simmonds hops onto a department boat with, from left, Lt. Shawn Murray, officer Jeff Pierson and officer Jose Ortega for a morning patrol along Clear Lake on Thursday.
League City Police Lt. Shawn Murray, left, and officer Jeff Pierson patrol along a section of water leading to Clear Creek in a department boat Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
League City Police officer Jeff Pierson speaks Thursday about boating safety while piloting a boat along a section of water leading to Clear Creek.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
League City Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Allen pilots one of the department’s boats along a section of water leading to Clear Creek in a department boat Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
League City Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Allen is reflected in the wheel of one of the department’s boats while patrolling a section of Clear Lake on Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From Left, League City Police officer Jose Ortega, Lt. Shawn Murray and officer Joshua Simmonds motor along Clear Lake in a department boat Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Hot temperatures and cool nearby water will draw boating enthusiasts in droves this summer and some will find tragedy if statistics hold up. But common-sense steps could prevent that, experts said.
Texas has the 13th highest rate of boating fatalities in the nation, according to a study by Captain Experiences, which bills itself as an online platform that helps people find and book fishing trips.
The study, using U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics from 2018 to 2022, found 232 people died on Texas waters in 1,108 accidents, resulting in almost $12 million in property damage.
Officials argue most of the accidents and deaths could have been prevented.
“Almost all accidents and boating related fatalities have to do with alcohol or not wearing a life jacket,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki said.
“Boaters should have a life jacket for each passenger on the boat. Children are required to wear life jackets, but adults are not. Adults complain about wearing life jackets, but there are all kinds, not just the bulky types.
“Life jackets save lives. You never know what will happen on the water, so they should be worn.”
Interest in boating skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sought relief from the indoors and social distancing, leading to a 26 percent increase in boating accidents and a 25 percent increase in boating-related injuries and deaths, according to the study.
Of the boating-related deaths, 74 percent occurred when the operator of the vessel had no prior operating knowledge, according to the study.
The study also found that the top contributing factors to accidents or death on the water were operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout, excessive speed, machinery failure, alcohol use, a violation of navigation rules or weather.
“Clear Lake is considered the boating capital of Texas and includes League City, along with other cities,” Lt. Shawn Murray of the League City Police Department said.
“We have not had any boating accidents in 2023 and the last boating fatality occurred Sept. 4, 2021, involving an individual who jumped off a boat and was struck by its propeller.
“Excessive speed, boater inattention, alcohol, negligence and inexperience are factors that contribute to boating accidents. People can be safer on the waters by slowing down, being aware of their surroundings and minimizing alcohol consumption while operating a boat.”
According to the Coast Guard’s 2022 recreational and boating statistics, 90 percent of operators involved in fatal boating accidents were men and those aged 31 to 60 are the most likely to be involved in fatal accidents.
The study also reported that Saturday and Sunday are the leading days for fatalities and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. were the leading times for accidents, injuries and deaths. July was found to be the leading month for accidents and injuries, while June was the leading month for fatalities, according to the report.
“Simple steps to take before heading out on the water include wearing a life jacket, learning to swim, using the ignition safety system, checking weather reports and participating in a boater education class,” said Lerrin Johnson, public information officer for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. “Most accidents are allisions, meaning only one vessel is involved and not a collision with two vessels involved.”
In the Captain Experiences report, Texas was ranked ahead of Louisiana and Virginia in terms of fatalities, and preceded by Arizona, Washington, Tennessee, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Vermont, Hawaii and Alaska, which topped the list.
