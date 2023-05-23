Beach filled with concrete, bricks after replenishment project

A rusty piece of metal sticks out of the sand near the Seascape Condominiums in Galveston on May 17.

 JENNIFER

REYNOLDS/

The Daily News

file photo

GALVESTON

After complaints about concrete, rusted metal and bricks emerging from the site of a recently completed $6.8 million West End beach construction project, the Texas General Land Office is sending its deputy director of coastal resources to meet with the city, Park Board of Trustees and homeowners.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Carol Hollaway

Who signed off on the environmental assessment of the source material? It’s Galveston channel bottom; not exactly “beach quality.”

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription