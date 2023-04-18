TEXAS CITY
Staff in the city's public works department have called on commissioners to rebid a million-dollar project to perform air-conditioning system repairs at the city's in-door swimming pool over concerns about a clerical error.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 9:34 pm
Public Works Director Jack Haralson found irregularities in advertising for the bids placed March 23, which required a bid number, he said in a letter Friday to Mayor Dedrick Johnson.
Haralson in the letter told Johnson procedures have been changed to ensure the bid numbers are clear and the scope of the project will be revised before the project is rebid.
The Texas City Commission Wednesday will consider rejecting bids to repair the original air-conditioning unit in the city natatorium, 1900 Fifth Ave. N.
Three companies, Tucon, LLC, Jamail & Smith Construction LP and Nash Industries Inc bid to replace the unit. Their bids ranged from $1.6 million to $2.2 million, which include an additional $50,000 for a mobile air conditioner if the pool reopens before the project is complete. The project is expected to take six months, the amount of time the natatorium will be closed for more than $62,000 in repairs to the pools ultraviolet light system, drain covers and expansion joints.
The Texas City Commission is set to meet 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
