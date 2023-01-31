Seven Texas City police officers will be promoted during a ceremony at Wednesday’s commission meeting.
Three of the seven officers were promoted in December. Clayton Pope moved from lieutenant to captain; David Heckard from sergeant to lieutenant and Allen Bjerke from senior officer to sergeant. The highest-ranking official being promoted Wednesday is Landis J. Cravens from captain to assistant chief of police. Cravens will take the place of former assistant Chief Jess Colwell, who is retiring.
The other officers being promoted are Manuel Johnson from lieutenant to captain, Carlos Alcocer from sergeant to lieutenant and James Patterson from senior officer to sergeant.
The Texas City Police Department is a force of 80 officers headed by Chief Joe Stanton. Stanton took the role in 2018 after the retirement of Police Chief Robert Burby, who held the position for 14 years.
After the ceremony at the commission meeting, Stanton will present the police departments racial profiling report and crime statistics for 2022.
The ceremony will take place during the Texas City Commission meeting at 5 p.m. in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.