TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department are teaming up to bring improvements to the Texas City Dike.
The Texas City Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a grant of nearly $500,000 from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to improve the Dike Road ramp breakwater. The city also will chip in more than $166,000 because the department’s Boating Access Program requires a 25 percent local match for its grants.
“We have been working for three years to get this grant from the Parks & Wildlife Department,” said Jack Haralson, director of public works for Texas City. “This had to happen. We wouldn’t be able to launch boats if we did not get these funds for repairs.”
The funds from the Boating Access Program will go toward renovating boat ramps that provide access to public waters for recreational boating. The award is funded through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department from the Sport Fish Restoration Grant Program and was issued to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Aug. 31.
The money will go toward construction of a new section of sheet pile, a new breakwater and four launching ramps near the end of the dike at 600 Dike Road.
“The breakwater sheet piling is used to launch boats into the water,” Haralson said. “It protects from silt rusting and we have been required to scoop sand out to keep it going. These replacements will be a big help.”
The project won't begin until pricing for materials is secured and contracts award, Haralson said.
“We are very thankful to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for the funding to make much needed repairs to the dike,” Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “If not for the grant, this project would have been delayed. This project will help ensure that the dike is one of the best places for recreation in our city.”
District two Commissioner Felix Herrera wasn't present for the meeting.
The next meeting of the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247
Reporter
