TEXAS CITY
A microfilm archive of the Texas City Sun dating back to the early 1900s is now in the hands of curators at Moore Memorial Public Library, where it eventually will be available to the public.
The Daily News, which became custodian of the archive through a merger almost 20 years ago, this week transferred the historical trove to the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The collection, which will be housed in the library’s archives, is set to be digitized to make the information easily accessible to historians and residents alike.
“Historic newspapers are important primary source materials to genealogists, historians, researchers and community members because they provide a snapshot in time that chronicles events, places and people important to its citizens," Theresa Mayfield, local history librarian, said.
“From 1932 to 2004, the Texas City Sun had its finger on the pulse of Texas City’s historical narrative, and it knows all the stories.”
In later years, both The Sun and The Daily News were owned by Southern Newspapers Inc., which merged the two operations in 2005.
"We're happy for this important historical archive to be in the hands of professionals who can care for it and make it widely accessible to the public," Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey said.
"The city and library team are wonderful to work with — passionate, respectful of history and committed to serving the citizens."
The Daily News would retain the copyright on the material, but allow the library wide use of it, Woolsey said.
Acquiring the microfilm and permission to digitize it was just the first step in a process to make the information available to the public, Cheryl Loewen, library director, said.
“The Texas City Sun is an important part of Texas City’s history, and we will now be able to make it available to our citizens," Loewen said.
"In the next few months, we will be applying for a grant to help with the cost of digitization. Once that is complete, the newspaper will be made available online at the Portal to Texas History, which is hosted by the University of North Texas, at no cost to the public."
