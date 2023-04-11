TEXAS CITY
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the resignation of at-large Trustee Mike Matranga, who bowed out asserting incidents had left him feeling harassed by district administrators.
Matranga ran for the school board on a campaign to implement better communication between the district and parents, and to change policies to ensure campus security.
But he said his ideas for changing policies weren’t well-received by school district administrators.
Matranga served as the executive director of security and school safety for three years before running for the school board position in 2021.
A former U.S. Secret Service Agent, he made notable security changes to Texas City schools after a 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in which 10 people were killed and 14 wounded.
“We were one of the best security departments in the nation,” Matranga told The Daily News on Monday.
Matranga became widely known for bringing high-tech surveillance technology, AR-15s, student-tracking devices and more deputies into the schools, as well as state-of-the-art hardware to secure entryways and classroom doors afters the Santa Fe shooting.
Matranga, who served the school board for two years of his four-year term, said he was vacating his board seat because he felt that he reached a dead-end.
“I am hurt,” he told The Daily News. “I have a tough exterior and I wanted to represent the kids and the teachers. I want them to know that someone is fighting for them. Being an advocate for teachers, I could no longer stay there.”
In a three-page resignation letter, Matranga said several incidents left him feeling targeted by district administrative staff after filing a formal complaint of harassment by a school district administrator before stepping down as the director of security in 2021.
The Daily News early Tuesday requested comment from school district officials. District officials declined to comment except to say board trustees would discuss Matranga’s resignation at Tuesday’s meeting. Trustees voted to accept Matranga’s resignation without discussion.
The school board has not yet called for a special election for the school board trustee at-large seat.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
