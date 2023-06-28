TEXAS CITY
A spate of shootings leaving three dead and one injured marks one of the most violent periods in the city since a series of rap crew wars in 2020. But unlike in 2020, the most recent shootings are unrelated, city officials said.
From May 16 to June 15, four separate shootings occurred in Texas City. Just one of the four resulted in arrests — the shooting that killed Lauressa Joseph, 20, of Texas City. Joseph was shot and killed inside her vehicle June 15 in the 2100 block of 20th Ave. N. Joseph’s younger brother Adolphus Joseph, 19, and Daniel Martin Chavez, 18, were arrested and charged with murder, police said.
The rash of shootings is reminiscent of the La Marque-Texas City gang wars, when nine shootings happened from April 22, 2020, to May 26, 2020, which left three injured and two dead.
Texas City Police Department public information officer Manuel de la Garza doesn’t believe the most recent shootings are related.
“We do not go into any year believing that it will be a violent one, we train and prepare for situations that may present themselves and respond accordingly,” de la Garza said. “There has been no links developed in any recent shootings. All appear to be unrelated.
“We do not compare years to other years and we are proactively working to get illegal guns off the street.”
The recent string of violence began May 16, when a 17-year-old boy was shot in front of his home in the 2100 block of 21st Ave. N. in Texas City, police said. This shooting was just a block away from where Joseph was shot a month later. The man suffered non-life-threatening wounds, but no suspects have been apprehended, police said.
Two days later on May 18, a man was found shot and killed between two apartment buildings at the Costa Mariposa Apartments, 7555 Medical Center Drive, police said. It isn’t clear how many times the man was shot or where. There have not been any suspects identified.
On May 31, police conducted a traffic stop about 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Inside the vehicle, Johnathan Black Rodriguez, 19, was found wounded by two bullets, police said. Officers rendered aid at the scene and Rodriguez was taken to the HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.
Despite Texas City police finding no link in the shootings, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said he believes they’re gang-related.
“These kids are fighting for turf and trying to prove whose organization is the best,” Trochesset said. “This is not a Texas City issue; it could be anywhere. There is nothing Texas City is doing wrong compared to other agencies. They assist our Organized Crime Task Force. We place officers in high crime areas to target and saturate them to prevent this from happening.
“Back in the day, situations were solved with fists, now all they do is pull the trigger, life means nothing to them. I do not understand the disconnect from human life. I believe it is a change in mindset and the destruction of the family unit.”
Next door in La Marque, a dramatic change has taken place. Violent crime was commonplace in the city. The change has been attributed to community-oriented policing efforts by Chief Randall Aragon, whose efforts were honored in October, when he was named a finalist for the 2022 Municipal Excellence Award.
Community oriented policing is a strategy that uses proactive policing rather than reactive policing, placing an emphasis on crime prevention rather than policing after a crime has occurred. The strategy focuses on developing relationships and trust with community members, including the mayor and city council members. It is highly personal and involves patrolling an area for a longer period of time and developing genuine partnerships with residents to identify and solve problems together. Violent crime has fallen by 18 percent in La Marque, Aragon said.
“Our efforts, along with the Organized Crime Task Force have proven successful,” Aragon said. “The Sheriff’s efforts are powerful anti-crime measures that tackle major crime, drugs and keep revolving door criminals off the street.”
Another successful method Aragon points to is the use of Computer Statistics, known as CompStat in law enforcement. CompStat utilizes a three-tiered system, emphasizing information sharing, responsibility and accountability and improving effectiveness.
“Our CompStat efforts consist of monthly meetings and assigning officers to different districts, which they represent, which holds them accountable to their assigned areas,” Aragon said. “We will keep up with our community efforts and not rest on our laurels. We rely on rapid deployment, relentless follow-up and accurate intelligence.
“Our recognition for community policing was an important measure of our success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.