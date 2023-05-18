TEXAS CITY
Golfers dissatisfied with an upscale restaurant operating at the city's course, where they claim to have been harassed and refused service, are asking for a contract mulligan.
Patrons of the city-owned municipal Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City, remain at odds with operators of The Yella Dog restaurant, which they argue is too expensive, not sticking to hours of operation laid out in a city contract with the restaurant and refusing them service.
A pending revised contract might bring peace between golfers and the restaurant, city officials said. Golfers hope the new contract will require the restaurant to be open when they arrive and offer inexpensive, quick food options.
The restaurant, operated by Chef Jaanai Sherman, opened in July 2022 and almost immediately caught the ire of some golfers who said they have been locked out of restrooms, told to not sit in the restaurant and even kicked out.
Sherman did not respond to requests for comment.
GOLF GRUB
One of the main complaints by golfers is the lack of affordable food options. Many of the golfers have said they want quick, cheap bites, such as burgers or hot dogs, but their choices at The Yella Dog start at $7 for a dessert or $9 for breakfast.
The space occupied by the restaurant was previously a “19th Hole,” which traditionally serve the quick bites and beers to sate golfers' hankerings.
“This is nothing comparable to the type of snack bar we want,” golfer John DuRee said. “They are able to choose their own hours and close when we are around. She made it clear that she doesn’t want us or need us.”
The restaurant, which is under contract with the city and on city-owned property, is contractually required to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But despite previous complaints about the hours, the restaurant has started opening about 9 a.m. and closed on Wednesday, when many of the dissatisfied golfers participate in the senior scramble, a competition that attracts as many as 65 competitors on Wednesdays.
CONTRACT REVISIONS
The strict hours and days the restaurant are supposed to be open are not being enforced by the city because of the contract negotiations, Mayor Dedrick Johnson said.
The three-year contract between the city and the restaurant went into effect less than a year ago in July, raising a question about why the city was renegotiating rather than enforcing the terms.
The negotiating was meant to serve the golfers, not to extend the contract, Dennis Harris, director of Recreation and Tourism for Texas City, said.
"We are aware of the situation, which is why we began conversations with The Yella Dog to get an understanding and move forward with their operations and accommodate their patrons.
"We are not doing a new contract or extending the current contract, but we are making some changes," Harris said.
The restaurant pays the city $1,000 a month in rent, according to the three-year contract. The revision to contracts is not at all unusual, with the previous tenant also requesting several changes, Harris said.
'TAXPAYING GOLFERS'
Raymond Summers has been a regular golfer at Bayou Golf Course since its opening in 1974 and has been vocal about his displeasure with the restaurant and what he said was bad treatment.
“The contract said if she did not follow it, that she could be thrown out, but they wouldn’t,” Summers said. “The city is clearly catering to her.”
Golfers voiced their anger to the city commission in November, when DuRee presented a petition signed by 40 golfers demanding the city enforce its contract and that Sherman serve the golfers or leave.
“The commissioners have done nothing when we came to them with our concerns,” Summers said. “It’s time that the mayor and commissioners quit sitting on their hands and serve the taxpaying golfers that had a hand in putting them where they are.”
PUTTING FOR PEACE
Harris has found himself in the unenviable position of peacemaker, working to make both sides satisfied.
“We have had good discussions with the restaurant, but have not come to a formal agreement yet,” Harris said. “We do not want to overreach or cause more tension among the parties. Both sides have been patient and cordial with the city.”
A new contract between the restaurant and city is expected to be complete in the coming weeks, Harris said. The hope is that the new contract will appease all sides.
“An ideal resolution would be for the restaurant to be open when we arrive and have a snack bar menu with grab-and-go options,” DuRee said. “We just want a place where we can grab a quick bite for under $10 with good, respectful service.”
The new contract provisions are expected to be agreed upon within two weeks.
