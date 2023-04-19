TEXAS CITY
High school swimmers will be high and dry during six months of repairs to their home pool.
The Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium, 1900 Fifth Ave. N., opened in 2007 and has served as the home for the Texas City High School Stings swimming, diving and water polo teams ever since.
The $7.6 million facility also is home to the Texas City Makos swim team and the Texas City Aquatics Program, along with being an asset for residents who simply enjoy swimming.
Because of the closure, the Makos season will be canceled and coaches are looking for options during the high school season beginning in September, they said.
“We know we will not have the pool for at least the beginning of the season and I am working to find options,” said Nathan Masi, head coach of the high school team, Makos and aquatic program, a summer program for swimmers.
“We’ll likely have to start our season training outside the pool. It is going to be tough on them as many train at the pool during the summer.”
The repairs to the Olympic-size pool, approved by the Texas City Commission in March for $62,240, include replacement of an ultraviolet light system that purifies the water, which cost $53,350; repairing expansion joints for $4,100; and replacing two drain covers for $4,790.
The pool’s air conditioning system also will be replaced, but because of a clerical mistake in the bidding process, that cost hasn’t been determined.
City officials expect the pool to be closed for six months.
Loss of the pool is just one more hurdle for his swimmers, who are going into their senior year, Masi said. Their first high school season was during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Swimmer Avery Demers, a team captain who competes in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle, said loss of the pool would put the team at a disadvantage.
“It definitely sucks that we won’t have our pool and we will be at a disadvantage without our ability to swim before meets start,” Demers said. “I hope we are able to find somewhere to train. We just have to make the best of a bad situation.”
Sophomore James Treble said he would miss the pool while it’s closed but the wait would be worth it.
“I look forward to swimming and it is disappointing that I will have to travel if I want to train,” Treble said. “I love this pool. It is one of the better ones in the area. This will all be worth it, though, when the repairs are done.”
The natatorium also is the training pool for Dickinson High School. The pool hosted five meets last season for the team, including the annual turkey bowl, a meet held the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
Despite the burden on his team, closure would be good in the long run, Masi said.
“When the work is done, it will be like we have a new pool,” Masi said. “We are all looking forward to that day.”
Swimmers still can get their toes wet at the adjacent Lowry pool, a much smaller, shallower three-lane pool. The Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center, which offers water slides and a lazy river, will open May 7 for weekends and May 31 to Aug. 7 on Tuesdays through Sundays.
That’s good news for lifeguards, who will still have work during the repairs.
“Our lifeguards will be working at the Lowry pool or the Nessler center during the closure,” aquatics coordinator Marcell Favalora said. “This project will make a better facility for everybody. Because the natatorium will be closed, we expect much more traffic in the other pools.”
No set date has been released for the closure, but it’s expected to close sometime in May and reopen sometime in the fall.
