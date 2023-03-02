TEXAS CITY
The city's indoor pool is set to undergo repairs after 16 years of operation.
Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:48 pm
TEXAS CITY
The city's indoor pool is set to undergo repairs after 16 years of operation.
The Texas City Commission on Wednesday approved more than $62,240 in repairs for the Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium, 1900 Fifth Ave. N.
The money would be used to repair wear and tear to the pool, which opened in 2007, city officials said.
Most of the money, which will come from the Recreation and Tourism budget, will pay to replace the ultraviolet light system that purifies the water; that cost will be $53,350, officials said.
The money also will pay to remove and replace expansion joints — for $4,100 — and two drain covers for $4,790, the city said.
The repairs will be made by Progressive Commercial Aquatics.
When the work would start and how long the pool would be closed had not been determined, Dennis Harris, director of Recreation and Tourism, said.
“We know folks do not like downtime, but this is a necessity and this maintenance needs to occur.”
The natatorium serves as the Texas City High School swimming and diving venue, a recreation center and is used for fitness and instruction.
Crews broke ground on the facility in February 2006 and opened September 2007 at a cost of $7.57 million.
The facility is 61,422 square feet, with eight lanes, stretching 25 meters and pool depth ranging from 3 feet 6 inches to 14 feet in the pool.
District 3 Commissioner Dorthea Jones Pointer and District 2 Commissioner Felix Herrera were absent from the commission meeting.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.