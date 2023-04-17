TEXAS CITY
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson is promoting the importance of fatherhood in Texas City through a series of educational meetings open to the public.
The program is a bi-monthly series catered to fathers or father figures and their children ages 8 to 18.
"The whole premise of the Fatherhood Initiative is to underscore the importance of a paternal presence in the home," Johnson said. "But presence alone may not be enough. This is why we are creating educational, informative and fun events where fathers can bond with their children through shared experiences.
"This is certainly not to discount the role and significance of the mother. But strong fathers make strong families. And strong families make strong communities."
Nearly 25 million children in the United States have an absentee father, according to a study by the City College of New York. The study found the absence of a father in adolescence is the most important factor in determining whether a person faces poverty. The study found that those in single-parent homes are 17 percent more likely to be involved in juvenile crime and those in single-parent homes are more likely to have children in their teens and depend on welfare services.
The Map Foundation found that educational initiatives such as the series in Texas City contribute to healthy development in children, an increase in academic achievement and positive life outcomes. Similar programs have seen success in New York, the California Bay Area, Austin, Charlotte, Miami and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Johnson, a father of four, is championing the Texas City program, which was created to demonstrate how important it is for families to spend quality time together, he said.
The Fatherhood Initiative will be held in partnership with the Family Service Center of Galveston County, which will have representatives at each event, offering information about its Fatherhood Program, as well as the services and resources offered at the center.
"Fathers can be very influential," Johnson said. "Many men coaches, teachers and clergy are father figures and role models to so many. It's a village mentality that makes Texas City such a great city with a small-town family feeling."
The next events scheduled in the Mayor’s Fatherhood Initiative include:
• Teach a Man to Fish and Feed Him for the Rest of His Life, set for 6 p.m. June 28 at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The event will teach attendees the fundamentals of fishing and how to bait a hook and cast a line.
• A Family that Plays Together, Stays Together, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center. The event is a night of games and trivia.
• Dads Can Wear Aprons, Too, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The event will teach attendees grill and cooking techniques.
• If it Doesn’t Make Dollars, It Doesn’t Make “Cents,” set for 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Doyle Convention Center. The event will give attendees financial literacy tips.
