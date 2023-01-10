GALVESTON
A Texas City man pleaded guilty to the murder of a Hitchcock man and will serve at least 12 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Michael King, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday before the start of his trial. He will be required to serve half his sentence before he’s eligible for parole, prosecutors said.
King pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Diajwan Triplett, 31, of Hitchcock. Triplett was harassed at a gas station by two men, King and Eddie Lee before being shot in the street, police allege.
Triplett was arguing with a woman in the 1100 block of Third Avenue North in Texas City about 2 p.m. July 31, 2020, when King and Lee drew handguns from their waistbands and shot him, according to a criminal complaint. Triplett was able to drive away after being shot, but crashed his car about a block away, police said. He was found wounded in the vehicle and declared dead at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland hospital, police said.
Authorities initially had no suspects, but an anonymous tip led them to a gas station at the corner of South Bell Drive and Texas Avenue where a security camera had recorded video showing Triplett and the woman and King and Lee pointing guns at Triplett but leaving without shooting, police said.
The fatal shooting occurred about an hour after that confrontation and 5 miles east of the gas station.
Immediately after the murder, witnesses didn’t cooperate with police, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said. The woman at the heart of the argument gave multiple conflicting and false statements to police, and witnesses declined to cooperate with police and prosecutors, officers said.
Despite that, investigators with the Texas City Police Department were able to use cell phone records to track the movements of both defendants and the victim during the day of the shooting.
After police made a public plea for information about the shooters, an attorney representing King called them and agreed to take his client in for an interview, according to the complaint.
King told police he believed Triplett has stolen guns from him, leading to the confrontation at the gas station, according to case documents. King also told police the shooting was done in self-defense, according to the complaint.
King told police he shot at Triplett because he believed Triplett was reaching for a gun in his car, but police found no weapons in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Lee, who also was charged with Triplett’s murder, is being held in Louisiana on a separate murder charge, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
At a hearing Monday, King’s attorney, Jarvis Rice, told Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Connally and Angela Kao his client would plead guilty to the murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. King also accepted the 25-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that prosecutors offered in the plea agreement. Triplett’s family also accepted that sentence, prosecutors said.
