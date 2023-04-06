GALVESTON
It took a jury just three hours to find a Texas City man guilty in a deadly 2020 robbery.
GALVESTON
It took a jury just three hours to find a Texas City man guilty in a deadly 2020 robbery.
Jurors on Wednesday found Jacob Alvarado, 19, of Texas City, guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Colton Nowak, 19, during a home-invasion robbery.
Judge Patricia Grady of the 212th District Court sentenced Alvarado to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.
Alvarado avoided a death sentence because he was 17 at the time of the murder.
The trial lasted eight days, beginning March 27, with Assistant District Attorneys Angela Kao and Shawn Connally representing the state and Alvarado represented by Christopher Henderson of Houston-based Henderson & Hall.
In the early morning hours of March 28, 2020, Alvarado, Mason Perry, 19, of La Marque, and Sean Greeness, 25, of Santa Fe, entered Nowak’s home at 402 Fifth Ave. N. brandishing guns and wearing masks and gloves.
The trio attacked Nowak and his girlfriend in their sleep and demanded money, according to testimony.
Nowak drew his own weapon and a gunfight ensued.
Nowak was shot 13 times, five times in the chest. His girlfriend was wounded, but survived.
Nowak shot all three of the assailants. Perry was shot three times, left at the scene and died in a hospital. Greeness, shot once in the chest, and Alvarado, shot once just below the neck, fled in a vehicle that crashed near Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay Refinery, 2401 Fifth Ave. S.
Greeness was found dead in the vehicle.
Truck driver Troy Spencer testified he encountered Alvarado, who claimed to have been robbed, and took him to the hospital.
Investigators used DNA from Nowak and communication on Perry’s phone detailing plans for the robbery to build the case against Alvarado.
“The jury came back very quickly and made the right decision based on the evidence,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said. “They took their job seriously and we are happy with the result and thank them for their work.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.