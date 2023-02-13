Texas City man charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Feb 13, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYOfficers reported finding more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and 17 grams of heroin in a Texas City home Friday, police said.John Russell Ragland, 37, is charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and was held in the Galveston County Jail on $200,000 in bonds, police said.The arrest came after Texas City Police executed a search warrant on a home in the 3000 block of 15th Avenue North. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCharter boat captain charged with mishandling human ashesA-list concert venue expected to electrify La Marque economy, official sayRoad closures, 350K visitors expected for Mardi Gras GalvestonTexas A&M at Galveston planning $20 million 'sea-turtle Smithsonian'Biz Buzz: PJ's Coffee building soon to rise in League City; deli concept planned for GalvestonGalveston Police Department Chief Balli reinstated following administrative leaveCasinos face long odds despite Abbott's change, Fertitta saysGalveston warns it will enforce overnight parking rules on seawall next weekAttorneys unmoved over Galveston SWAT raid haulLeague City police seize $33,000 of marijuana in traffic stop, officers said CollectionsFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingChecks in the MailMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience (32) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28) Attorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatum (27)
