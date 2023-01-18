TEXAS CITY
A man among five accused of beating a registered sex offender to death outside a bar in 2021 is due back in court later this month after his bond was revoked.
Taylor Christopher Requenes, 22, of Texas City, is in custody of the Galveston County Jail after his bond was revoked over two charges of evading arrest and a charge of attempting to escape custody, police said.
A Texas City police officer saw Requenes, who he knew was wanted on a warrant for evading arrest, get into a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue in late December, according to an affidavit.
Officers tried to stop Requenes in the 1900 block of Texas Avenue, but he took off on foot, according to the affidavit.
Officers and a police dog chased Requenes as he jumped fences and fled through backyards, according to the affidavit. The police dog, named Atom, eventually stopped Requenes by latching onto his left leg, according to the affidavit.
Requenes was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, where he attempted to escape custody, police said.
He was charged with escape and booked into Galveston County Jail, where he's held on $200,000 bond, after release from the hospital, police said.
At the time of his arrest, Requenes was free on bond after being charged with murder in connection to the beating death of a Texas City man in 2021.
Just after midnight on May 22, 2021, five men attacked Danny Sanders, 65, outside a saloon and dance hall at 3317 Loop 197 in Texas City, police said.
A woman had approached Sanders and his wife at the bar and accused him of being a child molester, police said.
Sanders had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of indecency with a child in February 2010, according to court records. He was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision and required to register as a sex offender, according to court records.
As Sanders attempted to leave the bar, five men attacked and beat him to death, police allege.
Sanders suffered severe face and head injuries from being punched, kicked and stomped during an attack that lasted more than a minute, according to police records.
A total of 67 seconds passed between Sanders leaving the bar and the five men fleeing the scene, which was caught on video, police said. Sanders died of head trauma, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office
Ashton Coleman, 22, Christopher Gomez, 32, Dayton Booker, 22, and Antonio Figueroa, 39, all of Texas City, also are charged with murder in connection to Sanders' death, according to court records.
Disposition conferences for all five men are set for March and Requenes is set for a status conference Jan. 24.
