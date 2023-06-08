TEXAS CITY
The approach of Father’s Day has one Texas City resident wanting to honor an anonymous donor who allowed him to have a life, a wife and three children.
Ryan Labbe, 42, was born with biliary atresia, a condition in which liver bile ducts are scarred and blocked. Most children with the disease don’t live past two years without a liver transplant. Labbe was an anomaly, however, living a relatively normal life until 2007, when he urgently needed a liver transplant, he said.
“I had a pretty normal childhood, but was sick from time to time,” Labbe said. “I began getting sick and my liver stated to fail in 2007, and I learned that I had cirrhosis.”
Labbe grew up in Connecticut, and, in 2006, he joined a forum for people with liver diseases, where he began speaking to Trine Engebretsen, a South Florida native.
Labbe learned Engebretsen had an experimental liver transplant when she was 2 years old in the 1980s.
“I knew people at a local transplant center and he ended up coming down here,” Engebretsen said. “When he came down, we realized he was much sicker than we thought.”
After moving to Florida, Labbe was placed on a transplant list. After six months, a matching liver was found, and Labbe was approved for a transplant. The surgery took place on Memorial Day in 2008, he said.
“The liver was donated anonymously, and I was unable to speak to the family of the donor, but was able to send them a letter of thanks,” Labbe said. “I would not be here without that sacrifice.”
After Labbe’s surgery, he and Engebretsen married. She worked at a center that handled transplants, and, while speaking to her boss and asking questions, he suggested she go to medical school.
“I had not really thought of going to med school, but I decided to pursue it after his suggestion,” Engebretsen said. “I did not know what field to pursue, but seeing how transplant doctors’ lives were, I was deterred from that field because I wanted a family.”
Engebretsen began medical school in Florida and was sent to New Orleans to complete her residency. While there, the couple had their first child, Andersen, in July 2011 — the first known child born to two organ recipients.
“We did a lot of testing to ensure that he would be healthy, and fortunately he has been,” Engebretsen said. “While I was in residency, Ryan took care of him and happily took the role of Mr. Mom. He has been great.”
The couple had a second child, Owen, June 2015 and Liv in July 2021. In 2021, the couple and their children moved to Galveston after Engebretsen finished her fellowship in New Orleans. She now works as a transplant surgeon at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Labbe has been able to take on a stay-at-home role for his children because of a flexible job in insurance, which allowed him to work remotely, prior to the pandemic.
“Ryan is a saint for what he has done for our family, taking care of the kids and always being there for them,” Engebretsen said. “Not many men can do what he does.”
The couple has embraced organ donorship and taken on an advocacy role for others to donate organs.
“I am forever grateful for the person who made the choice to donate, they made this family possible,” Labbe said. “Being a father means everything to me. I could easily not be here.
“This has become part of who we are, and our kids probably know more medical terms than most. It makes me want to stay healthy and watch my kids grow up healthy.
“I encourage everybody to talk about organ donation. You can save lives.”
