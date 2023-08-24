TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library has finished a project to build a complete collection of newspapers, a trove of about 8,000 pages, from 1909 to 1932.
The project is part of an effort by the University of North Texas to record history from newspapers across the state. The Texas Digital Newspaper Program digitizes Texas newspapers to make them freely accessible through The Portal to Texas History.
Among the archived newspapers are The Texas City Weekly Sun, Texas City Times, Texas City Daily Times, Galveston County Sun, Galveston County Times, The Provost Guard, Texas City Weekly News & Provost Guard, Texas City Weekly News, The Provost Guard & Texas City Messenger and the Texas City Mainland Sun.
“The project started when I noticed that our library had a number of newspapers sitting in boxes that were being underutilized by the community,” said Theresa Mayfield, local history librarian for the city of Texas City. “After a little investigating, we realized that Rosenberg Library had many of the editions that we were missing in our collection.
“Through a collaborative effort with Rosenberg Library we were able to build a more complete collection of these historical newspapers and through a pilot project with University of North Texas, we sent more than 8,000 pages to Denton for digitization.”
Rosenberg Library was glad to help get the newspapers to readers and researchers, officials said.
“These newspapers had just been sitting around and nobody knew about them and you obviously can’t search on a physical document as you can online,” said Sean McConnell, the Special Collections manager for the Rosenberg Library. “North Texas has done a great job with the portal and with The Galveston Tribune’s digitization, so we wanted to take part.”
The project was also benefited from archives of the Texas City Sun from 1932 to 2004, which The Daily News donated to the library in February. The Sun and The Daily News were owned by Southern Newspapers Inc., which merged the two operations in 2005.
“This relates to the large Texas City Sun project, in that once we digitize that newspaper, together we will have close to 95 years of Texas City history at your fingertips,” Mayfield said. “Having these older newspapers already digitized and usable will be beneficial when the time comes for us to write the grant to have the Texas City Sun digitized.”
The project differs from previous projects because it uses the Digital Newspaper Program and Optical Character Recognition to allow patrons to search the newspapers online and zoom if necessary. Previous efforts required reading the physical paper or using microfilm.
“I am very excited that we are able to provide access to these newspapers to our community,” said Cheryl Loewen, library director at Moore Memorial Public Library. “Most of these papers are over 100 years old and are very fragile, so the public was not able to view them. Now that they have been digitized everyone can read them and learn more about the history of Texas City.
“I hope that everyone takes a look; the articles, advertisements, and public notices teach us about daily life here in the early 1900s. We are so grateful to UNT for hosting these papers at the Portal to Texas History.”
The newspapers sent by Moore Memorial Library and Rosenberg Library will be returned the first week of September.
The newspaper archives can be accessed at www.texashistory.unt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.