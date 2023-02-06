TEXAS CITY
With fentanyl deaths on the rise, an organization will provide a presentation to help people know what to do if they encounter someone overdosing on the drug.
Taking Our Best Shot, a University of Texas Medical Branch student-led initiative is presenting its first of several community health seminars 11 a.m. Saturday at the Moore Memorial Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City in the Holland Meeting Room. The topic, hosted by the Community Overdose Response and Recovery Effort, will be opioid education and naloxone administration. Attendees will receive a naloxone kit and be taught how to effectively administer it to somebody experiencing an overdose.
Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
“Taking Our Best Shot has presented hands-on presentations to the community in the past and we surveyed some students who suggested we talk about opioids and Narcan administration,” said Dorothea Morris, the organizer for Taking Our Best Shot and a University of Texas Medical Branch doctoral candidate. “We believe these presentations are important for community awareness.”
Narcan is a brand of naloxone.
The presentation comes after Vadim Birca, 31, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, died fewer than two miles apart and within an hour of each other on Christmas Day in what's believed to be accidental fentanyl overdoses. The program is intended to help educate and promote community health, assistant library Director Jessica Matos said.
“We believe that community health impacts all aspects of our patrons' lives,” Matos said. “We believe it is important to provide as much access as possible to health information to hopefully help improve everyday health outcomes.
“We seek to supply our diverse population with free authoritative information about health topics and help people to build their health literacy skills. We do this in hopes of helping to create a healthier community.
"We have made a big push in the last couple of years to build health information literacy in the community and help improve access to all types of health care. To achieve this end, our librarians have worked to increase their knowledge of the various health topics that concern our patrons.”
Taking Our Best Shot will return to the library to educate on topics including mental health, affordable housing, social support, green space, physical activity, nutrition, infectious diseases and healthy aging.
Register at https://forms.gle/nEiZVmDqPRCeBeYLA to attend Saturday's event.
