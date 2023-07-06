Texas City issues boil water notice By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYA boil-water notice has been issued for the city after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.The E. coli bacteria can cause infections that often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Some people might have a fever, which usually is not very high. Most people get better within five to seven days.Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening, according to the CDC.During the Texas City's routine monthly water testing, some samples did not pass the test, officials said.The notice will last until about 4 p.m. Friday and the issue is expected to be resolved in that time, officials said.The city is flushing lines and re-testing the water and will let residents know once the samples pass testing, officials said.In the meantime, residents are asked to use bottled water or boil water for drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. 