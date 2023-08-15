TEXAS CITY
Audrianna Slowey, a former Texas City ISD student, today will welcome 19 third-graders for her first year of teaching.
Slowey, who graduated from University of Houston-Clear Lake in May, is among other Texas City school district students who were given a mock contract four years ago guaranteeing their future employment in the school district. The contract was part of Ready, Set, Teach program that helps districts help train teachers they hope will return. Slowey, 22, was hired by the school district in August.
Slowey joined an elective class in high school, but was accidentally placed in an introduction to teaching class instead, where she decided to stay and discovered an interest in teaching, she said. During her senior year in high school, the program gave her a mock contract to hold onto until she graduated from college.
Slowey is the first Texas City graduate to complete the Ready, Set, Teach program and was the first to be given a mock contract guaranteeing her employment, district officials said.
“I knew the second I was given that piece of paper, that I would be coming back to Texas City to teach,” she said.
To prepare for her first day of teaching, Slowey has made many trips to Half Price Books and the Target discount section, and has been gathering items for her classroom since high school, she said.
The Ready, Set, Teach program was introduced into the school district in 2019, when students enrolled in the program in hopes of gaining more hands-on teaching experience and securing a future job.
“The district offers our students the opportunity to actually come back and work for the district once they complete their graduation from college and get their teaching certificate,” Marcus Higgs, assistant superintendent for human resources said.
“Later in the year, we offer the opportunity for our students to receive a mock contract, which pretty much guarantees them that they will receive a contract from Texas City ISD after they complete college and get their degree,” Higgs said.
Officials from the school district also say it’s a good program to address a teacher shortage, which has burdened school districts across the nation after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas City Independent School District still is struggling to be fully staffed despite pay raises across its many school districts, Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the school district, said.
Still — teacher pay in Texas lags behind other states in the country. Average pay for teachers in Texas is $57,641, — 28th place ranked against states, according to an April report from the National Education Association. Average pay across the nation is $65,293, according to the study.
Participating in a program that guaranteed future employment was a no-brainer, Slowey said.
“We would be in a classroom for three days a week and shadow teachers,” Slowey said of the program. “We would make our own lesson plans in the class, too.”
Other area districts are working to encourage students to pursue teaching as a career. Friendswood Independent School District in October opened its first ever student-teaching preschool. The program allows students interested in pursuing education careers to be paired with a teacher in the district. Student teachers go into classrooms throughout the year to learn, assist and teach students of varying ages.
Brooke Holtvluwer, an educator in the Friendswood school district, visited other school districts in the county with similar student-teaching programs. That’s when she had a vision of a student-run preschool.
“For someone who is thinking about it, I say just go for it,” Slowey said of the early-teaching program. “Ready, Set, Teach was a great experience to get your feet in the water.”
