In a move to cut down on absenteeism, the school district on Aug. 8 will open a new health clinic to students, families and staff that bases the patient’s cost of services on ability to pay.
In partnership with the county’s Coastal Health and Wellness, the district will open the clinic at the Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center campus, 1805 13th Ave. N. The clinic will be available to people with diverse economic backgrounds, serving uninsured, underinsured or privately insured people with a sliding-scale payment system, officials say.
“By offering comprehensive health care services on-site, we can improve health outcomes, increase convenience and reduce the length of absenteeism among students,” Ami Cotharn, chief operating officer at Coastal Health and Wellness, said.
Coastal Health and Wellness is Galveston County’s community health center that offers medical, prenatal, dental and counseling services.
The clinic will have a range of medical services available to patients, including immunizations, routine exams, sports physicals, acute illness treatment, injury and mental health treatments.
“This school-based clinic will help ensure that our community has access to timely, comprehensive health care services,” Superintendent Melissa Duarte said.
“We are grateful to Coastal Health and Wellness for their commitment to the well-being of our students and their families.”
By having health care services within the school, students and staff will have easier access to care, which will help reduce absenteeism, according to the school district.
Absenteeism is a concern for the school district, she said.
“Our average daily attendance districtwide was around 90 percent,” said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district.
Students missing fewer than 10 percent (18 days) of their school year achieve better academic results, among other positive outcomes, according to the Texas Education Agency. Economically disadvantaged students are more likely to be chronically absent and have the most academic ground to lose when they miss more than 10 percent of their school year, according to the agency.
But absenteeism also poses problems for schools.
In Texas, the state gives money to schools based on their students’ average daily attendance rate. If a student misses school, their district’s attendance average goes down, and so does the amount of money it receives.
The clinic is among several steps Texas City ISD has taken to get students back in the classroom school after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly reshaped on-campus education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.