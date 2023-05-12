Trustees selected resident Randy Dietel to fill the at-large seat on Texas City ISD's school board of trustees.
The board met May 4 to review letters of interest and selected Randy Dietel as the interim at-large school board trustee.
The district received 10 letters of interest for the position, officials said.
"He has a vested interest in our students," Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the school district, said.
Dietel will fulfill the role of at-large trustee until May next year when that position is up for reelection, she said.
Dietel is set to be inducted during the school board's meeting during its yet-to-be-announced meeting in June.
The seat became vacant after former at-large school board member Mike Matranga submitted a resignation letter asserting incidents had left him feeling harassed by district administrators.
In a three-page resignation letter, Matranga said several incidents left him feeling targeted by district administrative staff after filing a formal complaint of harassment by a school district administrator before stepping down as the director of security in 2021.
Some of those incidents include community members making allegations about him, which he said some school district administrators spoke about and colluded with.
