TEXAS CITY
High school and college students have the opportunity to earn $4,000 toward their college education.
Texas City is accepting applications for the second year of its “Hire Up” internship program, offering opportunities across nearly 30 different fields. Internship opportunities are divided by entry level for high school freshmen and sophomores and advanced for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The internship program lasts eight weeks during the summer, allowing students to get hands-on, real-world experience in the field of their choice. Interns will be awarded a $4,000 scholarship upon completion of the program.
“This program gives interns a chance to learn more about their city,” Jennifer Laird, city communications coordinator, said. “For us, it’s a way to work directly with students here in our community. We already know we have the best and brightest students here.
“The ideas, the innovations that these students come up with — they’re just incredible. We are lucky to have them.”
Entry-level opportunities available for interns include administrative assistant with the city secretary, media relations, emergency management, police detective, human resources records management and county court clerk with the municipal court. The fire department also offers three opportunities, including EMS, fire protection and code enforcement. There are two opportunities with public works, mechanics and the rainwater pump station, and two with recreation and tourism: senior services and fitness and recreation.
Advanced-level opportunities for interns include economic development, accounting and budget analysis, marketing specialist with the fire department, police detective, assistant to the prosecutor and public works. Advanced interns also have three choices within engineering and planning: GIS support for planning and zoning, building and inspections and general planning and zoning. Advanced interns also have four opportunities to choose from with the Recreation and Tourism Department, including administration, museum curating, athletics and golf professional.
“This program wasn’t around when I was a student, but I did work at Nessler Pool and then Moore Memorial Library when I was a teenager, and I know firsthand how incredible it can be to work a summer job for the city,” Laird said. “I learned so much and met some of the best people at those jobs. I would’ve jumped at the chance to be part of this program if it had been around back then.”
Those interested in the program can apply at www.texascitytx.gov. Applications are due by May 5.
