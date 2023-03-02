TEXAS CITY
The bridge carrying traffic on and off the city's popular dike recreation area is set for replacement after a commission vote Wednesday.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
The Texas City Commission unanimously approved accepting a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to fund replacement of the bridge, which the state has deemed to be deficient, officials said.
The city will be required to pay 10 percent of the $580,800 cost, which is $58,080, coming from the Texas City Dike Fund’s unassigned fund balance, officials said.
The state transportation department will cover the remaining $522,720, officials said.
The bridge at 230 Texas City Dike Road is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete by state standards, officials said.
“This project is important because the current bridge has been identified to be deficient and the State of Texas aims to replace or rehabilitate structurally deficient and functionally obsolete bridges located on public roads and streets off the designated state system,” said Titilayo Smith, Community Development and Grants administrator for the city.
No construction date has been set, Director of Public Works Jack Haralson said.
“The bridge is not in terrible shape and there's no rush to get it fixed," he said. "It depends on when the department gets to it."
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
