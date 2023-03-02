TEXAS CITY
A new fund has been created that officials argue will increase transparency about money commissioners allocate to various organizations.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
The Texas City Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the establishment of the Texas City Commission Grant program for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Each commissioner is given $5,000 to donate to different nonprofits around the city, officials said. The fund totals $35,000 among the seven commissioners.
The $35,000 is coming from the Texas City Dike Fund, which is funded through fees people pay to use the dike for fishing and other recreation.
To date, $18,500 has been donated, leaving $16,500 for commissioners to donate.
Oct. 5:
Mayor Pro-Tem Thelma Bowie donated $2,500 to Independence Village, an assisted living facility.
District 4 Commissioner Jami Clark donated $4,000 to the Boy Scout Troop 246.
Oct. 19:
District 2 Commissioner Felix Herrera donated $5,000 to the Texas City Future Farmers of America.
Commissioner-at-Large Abel Garza, Jr. donated $3,000 to the Citizen’s Police Academy Association.
Nov. 2:
Mayor Dedrick Johnson Sr. donated $1,500 to Communities in Schools Galveston County, which gives incentives to students who go to school and addresses truancy.
Feb. 15:
Mayor Pro-Tem Thelma Bowie donated $2,500 to the Salvation Army – Boys and Girls Club of Texas City.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
