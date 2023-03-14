TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Commission will consider establishing a new position of project manager for the Economic Development Corp.
The project manager would be responsible for a multitude of tasks including social media engagement, recruitment and retention to developing campaign ideas for company expansion.
The salary for the new employee will be $42,250 for the remaining fiscal year, which ends in September. The yearly salary will be $65,000 and paid through the unassigned fund balance.
“The project manager will report to me on a wide range of tasks, including new developments, marketing and tourism, which is very important in our city,” said Economic Development Director Kristen Edwards. “A project we will be working on is a community plaza, located at 718 6th St., which will feature food trucks, water installations and an amphitheater for family-friendly fun.”
The full-time project manager will be responsible for developing programs, budgets, meetings, agendas and events and marketing. The manager will assist with background research and analysis on contract development, agreements, property acquisitions and sales. The manager also will be responsible for coordinating special projects, including the 6th Street developments and renovations, small business week and city-wide events.
“The creation of this position was a goal from our Pathways to Prosperity program through Garner Economics LLC.,” Edwards said. “It lays out several items in the action plan, asset development, execution and branding.”
Requirements for the position include a bachelor's degree in public administration, economic development, management or business. It is preferred the candidate has at least one year of experience in economic development and completes a basic economic development course within a year of employment. The candidate should also be familiar with state and federal regulations.
The Texas City Commission will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Reporter
