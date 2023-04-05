TEXAS CITY
The city will spend just less than $1 million to replace a wastewater lift station at 34th Street and Ninth Avenue and ensure toilets around town continue to flush.
The city commission Wednesday unanimously approved a request to award a contract to R&B Group to replace Lift Station 22.
R&B Group, a construction contractor, submitted the lowest bid and had done good work on other city lift stations, officials said.
The city’s Public Works Department had set aside $1.75 million for the work, but R&B Group’s bid came in at just $986,350, saving about $750,000. The next closest bid was about $100,000 more, officials said. ARKK Engineers is the design engineer for the project.
A lift station is an underground concrete basin with pumps inside, Director of Public Works Jack Haralson said. A lift station is used to collect and pump wastewater from one point to another leading to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The concrete structure, which goes down 20 feet into the ground, is being replaced. New pumps, valves and piping will also be installed during the project.
“This is routine, scheduled maintenance to the sewer system to ensure it is fully operational,” Haralson said. “A lift station is gravity fed and pumps water to the treatment center. If it failed, the people of Texas City would not be able to flush their toilets. R&B was suggested for the job because of the good work they did on stations 12, 22 and 29.”
Work on the project will begin in May and is scheduled to be complete by November.
Commissioner At-Large Thelma Bowie was absent from the meeting.
The next scheduled meeting for the Texas City Commission is 5 p.m. April 19 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
