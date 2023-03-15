The Texas City Commission on Wednesday approved a project to construct a 24-inch sewer line from the Lago Mar lift station across Interstate 45 to lift station 29.
The purpose of lift station is to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation, particularly where the elevation of the source is not sufficient for gravity flow or when the use of gravity conveyance will result in excessive excavation depths and high sewer construction costs, according to U.S. Water Services.
Part of the project route between the two lift stations crosses property owned by Dickinson ISD, where the new junior high is being built on Central Park Boulevard, city engineer Kim Golden said.
The city agreed to pay the district almost $65,000 for a sanitary sewer easement on its property.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be almost $9 million, Golden said.
“When the design is complete, the project will be advertised for bids and awarded to a construction contractor,” Golden said.
The project is included in the updated Capital Improvement Plan and construction will be funded from impact fee revenue, Golden said. The funds for acquisition of the easements are budgeted in the approved 2022-2023 budget. Commission approval of this expenditure was required by the city charter because the amount exceeded $50,000.
District 3 Commissioner Dorthea Jones Pointer was absent from the meeting.
The Texas City Commission will meet 5 p.m. April 5 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.