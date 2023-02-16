TEXAS CITY
City leaders approved $100,000 from the Texas City Economic Development Corp. budget for previously completed and future demolition projects aimed at “substandard, unattractive structures.”
City commissioners unanimously approved use of the money at Wednesday’s meeting to fund the demolition projects.
The decision follows previous commission approval on Jan. 4 to award contracts to the lowest bidders for the work, Island Environments and Grant Mackay, after recommendation for approval by Fire Chief David Zacherl and Community Development Director George Fuller.
“So far, we have demolished 111 substandard, unattractive structures,” Fuller said. “We work hard to ensure that nobody is displaced when we need to demolish a property.
“When we have had to demolish a property that was being occupied, we help the families move and the Salvation Army provides them with vouchers to ensure that they are able to move to a safe location at no cost to them.”
The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Service Department has worked over the past two years to beautify the city through cleaning up abandoned residences and commercial structures. In November, the city issued a notice to bidders for Code Compliance Abatement for Residential Substandard Structure Demolitions.
“Having these types of structures in the city is not only unattractive, but they are unsafe to have around and be inside,” Fuller said.
The properties that are set to be demolished have not all been identified, Fuller said. Another budget amendment will need to be approved at a later date if more funding is needed, Fuller said.
The next scheduled meeting for the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. March 1 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Excellent, keep up the good work.
