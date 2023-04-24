Texas City Cinco de Mayo celebration set for Saturday Trace Harris Trace Harris Reporter Apr 24, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYThe city of Texas City and the League of United Latin American Citizens Texas City Council 255 will host a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival beginning 10 a.m. Saturday.The parade will kick off at Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School, 2020 21st St N in Texas City, traveling down 21st Street to Nessler Park, 1700 Fifth Ave N.After the parade, festivities continue at the park with the festival, featuring music, dancing, vendors, a cook-off, food, moonwalks and arts and crafts.Vendor and sponsorship opportunities still are available through Judith Silva, 409-888-0950.Anyone interested in being part of the parade should submit an entry form to www.texascitytx.gov or contact the Recreation Department at 409-643-5990. 